In new book, Barr recalls ‘awkward’ moment with Trump after he disputed election fraud claims in interview



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Attorney General Bill Barr discusses the “awkward” moment in his new book when he first saw then-President Trump when the Associated Press reported in an interview where Barr said the judiciary had found no evidence of widespread fraud to determine its outcome. 2020 election.

Just weeks after the election, Trump and his legal team were making bold but unproven claims of widespread fraud in multiple states. Barry told Michael Balsamo of the AP that the DOJ has explored some of these claims, but “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could affect a different outcome in the election.” According to Barr, this is “angry” Trump.

Barr recalls Hunter shouting at Trump against Biden in his last conversation before the 2020 election

“Did you say that?” Barr recalls that Trump asked him after describing him as “awkwardly silent” and that Trump was “breathing a little heavier than usual, his nostrils burning a little.”

After acknowledging that he had given that quote, Trump asked him why he would do it.

“Because it’s true, Mr. President,” Barr replied. “The reporter asked me what the department had found so far and I told him.”

Before accusing Barr of hating, Trump told Barr that it was “killing me” and “kicking me out of the bottom” – a claim Barr denied.

In the book, Barr says he reminded Trump that the DOJ is not part of the president’s legal team and that Trump is blaming it on his own lawyers for not finding evidence of fraud.

“Our goal is to investigate and prosecute actual fraud,” Barr said. “Actually, we’ve seen the main demands of your people and they’re bulls.”

“I told you that the allegations of fraud are not supported,” Barr continued, noting that he was not the only one to say this to Trump. Still, Barr said, Trump’s team of lawyers “continues to shovel this — the American people. And this is wrong.”

In the new book, Bill Barr says Mueller was Russia’s “wrong person to investigate”; The investigation was ‘surprisingly wrong’

Barr went further and told the president that part of the problem was that instead of having a quality legal team that was ready from the start, “you put out a clown show” that good lawyers don’t want to join.

“Probably,” Trump admitted, according to the bar. “Maybe.”

Barr discusses in the book how Democrats changed voting rules in several states, and he opposes it.

“The data suggests to me that Democrats have taken advantage of changes in the rules to carry out the necessary vote marshals in their strongholds in key states – especially extending voting deadlines and postal voting.”

Barr went so far as to say that some rule changes have taken away protective measures to prevent fraud – such as sending mail-in ballots without voters having to apply for them – and this has “increased the chances of fraud.”

“Yet,” Bar wrote, “the opportunity for fraud is not evidence of fraud.”