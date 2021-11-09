In Nicaragua Election, Ortega Crushes Dissent

The election watchdog has been handed over to Ortega’s loyalists, and there have been no public debates between the remaining five candidates, all of whom are little-known members of the parties aligned with his Sandinista government.

The Electoral Authority said early Monday that Mr Ortega had won about three-quarters of the vote, counting nearly half. Therefore, the results of the Congress elections have not started.

As voting began on Sunday morning, there were queues at some polling stations as Nicaraguans went out to cast their ballots. But as the day wore on, many stations were largely empty. The streets of the capital, Managua, were also quiet, with little to show for a significant election.

The night before, at least four members of the opposition were arrested and their homes raided by police.

“This election, thank God, is a sign that the majority of Nicaraguans are committed to voting for peace,” Mr Ortega said in a national television broadcast on Sunday. “We are burying war and giving life to peace.”

Mr Ortega first came to power in 1979 after helping lead a revolution that overthrew the Somoza dictatorship. More than a decade later, he was ousted by Nicaraguan voters in what is being called the country’s first democratic election.

With that lesson on the risks of democratic governance, Shri. The rest of Ortega’s political life seems to have taken shape. He re-elected in 2007, with the opposition agreeing to legal changes, allowing the candidate to win the election with only 35 percent of the vote. He then spent many years weakening the institutions that held the country’s fragile democracy together.