In Nicaragua Election, Ortega Crushes Dissent
MANAGUA, Nicaragua – Daniel Ortega became a hero in Nicaragua for helping to overthrow the infamous dictator. Now, 40 years later, he has become the one-time dictatorial leader he once fought against.
After systematically shutting down competition and dissent, Mr Ortega has secured his victory in Sunday’s presidential election, apparently turning to a dictatorial model that could set an example for other leaders in Latin America.
He captured credible challengers who planned to fight him, shut down opposition parties, banned large-scale campaigns, and closed large polling stations. He also imprisoned some of the older Sandinistas who fought against ousting dictator Anastasio Somoza.
“This is not an election, this is a farce,” said Bertha Valle, the wife of one of the jailed opposition leaders. “No one will vote for anyone, because the only candidate is Daniel Ortega.”
Mr. Ortega’s way into office for the fourth time in a row and his almost complete control of Nicaragua have ushered in a new era of repression and terror, analysts said. His claim of victory would further push President Biden’s agenda in the region, where his administration has failed to reduce the anti-democratic slide and mass exodus of desperate people to the United States.
A record number of people have been barred from crossing the southwestern border of the United States this year since Mr Ortega began crushing their opposition. And more than 80,000 Nicaraguans are living as refugees in neighboring Costa Rica.
“This is a turning point in the region’s dictatorship,” said Jose Miguel Vivanko, head of Human Rights Watch’s U.S. division, who called Mr. Ortega’s crackdown a “slow-motion horror movie.”
“It simply came to our notice then. “He is clearly, openly, just deciding to handle the election as a performance.”
The election watchdog has been handed over to Ortega’s loyalists, and there have been no public debates between the remaining five candidates, all of whom are little-known members of the parties aligned with his Sandinista government.
The Electoral Authority said early Monday that Mr Ortega had won about three-quarters of the vote, counting nearly half. Therefore, the results of the Congress elections have not started.
As voting began on Sunday morning, there were queues at some polling stations as Nicaraguans went out to cast their ballots. But as the day wore on, many stations were largely empty. The streets of the capital, Managua, were also quiet, with little to show for a significant election.
The night before, at least four members of the opposition were arrested and their homes raided by police.
“This election, thank God, is a sign that the majority of Nicaraguans are committed to voting for peace,” Mr Ortega said in a national television broadcast on Sunday. “We are burying war and giving life to peace.”
Mr Ortega first came to power in 1979 after helping lead a revolution that overthrew the Somoza dictatorship. More than a decade later, he was ousted by Nicaraguan voters in what is being called the country’s first democratic election.
With that lesson on the risks of democratic governance, Shri. The rest of Ortega’s political life seems to have taken shape. He re-elected in 2007, with the opposition agreeing to legal changes, allowing the candidate to win the election with only 35 percent of the vote. He then spent many years weakening the institutions that held the country’s fragile democracy together.
He made it clear that he would not tolerate dissent in 2018, when he sent police to violently protest against the government, which has been accused by human rights groups of hundreds of deaths and crimes against humanity.
But the sudden arrest before the election, which sent seven political candidates and more than 150 others to prison, transformed the country into what many activists described as a police state, where even the mildest expression of dissent is silenced by fear.
A sports writer was recently jailed for a series of posts criticizing the government on Twitter and Facebook, under a new law that provides for up to five years in prison for saying anything that “threatens economic stability” or “public order.”
Following the arrests, the United States imposed new sanctions on Nicaraguan authorities, and the Organization of American States protested the government. This month, Congress passed legislation calling for more punitive measures against Nicaragua. But that pressure did not stop Mr Ortega from systematically removing any obstacles to his victory on Sunday.
A recent survey found that 78 percent of Nicaraguans are Mr. Ortega’s possible re-election is considered illegal and only 9 percent support the governing party. Yet many refuse to question the government in public for fear of being arrested or harassed by Sandinista party representatives stationed in each area to monitor political movements.
Olga Valle, leader of an election watchdog group, left the country after Mr Ortega’s government began targeting anyone who spoke out against him.
“I was too scared to show your face,” said Ms. Valle. “There are complete restrictions on freedom, not the ability to meet people, to organize.”
Cristiano Chamorro, Nicaragua’s most prominent opposition leader and the daughter of the woman who ousted Mr. Ortega from power in 1990, was the first aspiring presidential candidate to be targeted.
Police arrested Ms Chamorro on Wednesday in June – Secretary of State Anthony J. The second day after Blinken commented on the importance of strengthening democracy in Costa Rica.
Felix Maradiaga, who had planned to run against Mr Ortega, was jailed a few days later and kept there for a few months before his sister was allowed a 20-minute visit.
His wife, Bertha Valle, who has been a refugee in the United States since the 2018 protests, said he had lost 45 pounds and his only bathroom had been a hole in his cell for months. He told his family that he was forced to remain completely silent, despite being interrogated on a daily basis. “It’s mental torture,” she said.
Mr Maradiaga has been allowed to hold a meeting with his lawyer, surrounded by heavily armed guards, his wife added. The lawyer has since fled the country.
By August, Citizens for Liberty was the only opposition party left, with a right-wing movement predicting that it would be allowed to run at least to give the impression of a fair fight. But then the Election Commission held a press conference and announced the closure of the party.
“I didn’t even finish watching it,” said party president Kitty Monterey. “I took my passport and ran away. I did not look back. “
She escaped late in the afternoon, avoiding the police stationed at the front. To reach Costa Rica, Ms. Monterey walked 14 hours by river and on horseback. She turned 71 on the day of the trip.
“This election process is not strange,” Ms. Monterey said. “Elections are when you have the right to choose, but everyone is either a refugee or a prisoner.”
Nicaragua has no election observers, only so-called “election partners”, a hodgepodge of officials from countries such as Spain, Argentina and Chile, many of whom are members of their local Communist Party. His job, a member of the Election Commission recently said, is not to “interfere” but to “watch” and “enjoy” the voting process.
In Nicaragua, there were signs that competition for the country’s top position was on.
Gorgeous images of Mr. Ortega and his wife, who is his vice president, stood in the street. The vaccination site played revolutionary jingles with titles like “The Commander Stage”. The flag of the Sandinista party was flying near the national flag in government buildings.
But in the capital, Managua, apart from a flurry of flyers with opposition logos, there were some banners, Hoardings or campaign posters featuring anyone else.
“Ortega’s mask is off,” said Ms. Valle, wife of the jailed opposition leader. “He can’t hide anymore.”
Oscar Lopez contributed to the report from Mexico City.
#Nicaragua #Election #Ortega #Crushes #Dissent
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.