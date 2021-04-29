In Nigeria, Traffic on a Bridge Stifles Economic Progress

Occasions Insider explains who we’re and what we do, and delivers behind-the-scenes insights into how our journalism comes collectively.

ON THE RIVER NIGER BRIDGE, Nigeria — After two hours spent in gridlocked site visitors making an attempt to cross a bridge spanning the mighty Niger River, despair kicks in. We’ve not moved an inch. I fidget within the again seat. Will we ever make it to the opposite aspect?

After being caught three hours — time principally spent pondering why in Nigeria, the enormous of Africa, this slender bridge is the one main connection between two economically very important southern areas — acceptance arrives: That is the place we’re spending the night time.

Folks emerge from their automobiles and vehicles to stretch, accepting it too. Half a dozen males drift to the curbside, to take a seat and joke. Ladies lean on the trunks of their automobiles and chat.