In Pakistan, take your body there too, said Sambit Patra, then the SP spokesperson said – when will the bulldozers run on BJP leaders?

Patra said that if you are a Liberal and you think that it is your freedom that you can raise the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad in India, then we give you this freedom to go to Pakistan.

India had to face defeat in the India-Pakistan match during the T20 World Cup. In such a situation, some people celebrated the victory of Pakistan in the country, on which the government is now adopting a strict attitude and action is being taken against those who have burst bombs on Pakistan’s victory. UP Police has arrested 7 people from 5 districts and detained 4 in this case. CM Yogi has said that action will be taken against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory by registering a case of sedition.

In such a situation, this issue has been very hot in the country. A debate took place on the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ regarding this matter, in which there was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria. Sambit Patra said that at what point has the country stood that today we are debating on this issue that if we celebrate with joy and gaiety for Pakistan, then what is the harm in it! People are saying that what is the point of arrest in this, this is only treason.

Patra said that some people are saying that this is our freedom of expression and we will say Pakistan Zindabad. In such a situation, when you are talking about the 7 arrested people of UP, then remember, they have also posted and raised slogans in support of Pakistan. These people have even said Pakistan Zindabad.

Patra said that even after saying all this, if treason is not against them, then will the aarti be performed? This is the BJP government, if you eat the food of the country and sing the song of Pakistan, you will be in jail. If you are a Liberal and you think it is your freedom that you can raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in India, then we give you this freedom to go to Pakistan.

Patra said that if your mind is in Pakistan, then free your body also and take it to Pakistan too. If you stay in the country, you will remain in lock-up and we will teach them what is India.

SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria responded to this statement of Patra. He said that whoever works against the nation, he should be punished, but tell me when will those who are doing damage to the country by staying in the country be punished for sedition. When will the BJP leaders who trample the nation face sedition, when will they be bulldozed.