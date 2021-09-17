In Panjshir, few signs of active resistance, or fighting of any kind
Panjshir, Afghanistan – In this green strip of land – away from potential invaders by high mountain peaks and narrow, ambush-prone passes – former mujahideen fighters and Afghan commandos regrouped in the days after the Taliban toppled the Afghan government , vowed to fight. last man. With its history of resistance and its reputation for impregnability, the Panjshir Valley was an ideal location for a determined force of heretics to base an insurgency against the Taliban.
However, by 6 September, the Taliban claimed control of the entire province of Panjshir, a significant victory in a region that had repelled several Soviet invasions in the 1980s, and the Taliban during their rule from 1996 to 2001. was out of control.
On Tuesday, The New York Times visited the Valley for the first time since the Taliban’s lightning strike seized power in Afghanistan last month. On the sides of the road, posters of fallen resistance fighters from previous wars were torn down. Normally busy traffic was replaced with stray cattle, and silence was punctuated by the occasional Islamic chants from speakers on some Taliban trucks.
A spokesman for the National Resistance Front said the fighting was not over.
“Our army is deployed throughout the valley,” spokesman Ali Maisam Nazari said via WhatsApp. “The Soviets also claimed victory when they entered Panjshir and saw no fighting for days or weeks. But in the 80s the Mujahideen used to wait and then attack at the right time.
But in a 40-mile journey to the province and provincial capital, Bajrak, it became clear that the war had largely ceased, at least for now, and the resistance that remained was a mountain practically inaccessible by foot or by vehicle. limited to the regions. Most of the residents had fled before the battle. Those left behind were grappling with rising market prices and food shortages.
During and even after those weeks of fighting, reports of human rights abuses against Taliban-captured resistance fighters and civilians circulated on social media. Yet door-to-door searches and seizures as well as accounts of public executions, all of which the Taliban denied, were impossible to verify or disprove.
Electricity and cellphone towers were cut, creating an information void that was quickly filled with anti-narratives and claims of genocide, ethnic cleansing and false accusations. A widely shared video claiming to be operating Pakistani drones in the Valley turned out to be graphics of a video game. In another video, the Taliban are seen recovering pieces of cash and gold from the house of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Some Taliban officials denied the report, while others said it was true.
Human Rights Watch Asia associate director Patricia Gossman said her organization tracks several claims of atrocities, but has struggled to verify them. “There is an avalanche of unverified information on social media, but what is needed is a credible investigation into claims of summary executions and other abuses,” Ms Gossman said. “There’s no other way to set the truth and press for accountability.”
Earlier this week, Basir Abdul, who spent 40 years living in Germany exporting cars to Afghanistan and the Middle East, made his way home through the Panjshir Valley, which he found largely deserted.
“Everyone goes to ‘Taliban, Taliban,'” he said, “so I said to myself, ‘I want to see this.'”
Upon reaching his home, Mr Abdul, 58, assessed the damage: some broken windows and signs of intruders sleeping in the rooms. Someone had left behind a pair of combat boots and an orange scarf hanging from a branch.
“I’m not sure whether it was the work of the Taliban or the thieves,” he said, “but people broke down as I left.”
Outside, Mr. Abdul scanned the horizon. His estate sat in clear view of the grave of Ahmed Shah Massoud, the famous Mujahideen leader of the Northern Resistance, who was assassinated 20 years earlier by al-Qaeda operatives.
“The valley seems calm,” said Mr. Abdul.
Down the road, a group of Taliban fighters were packing their pickup trucks, still symbols of the fallen Afghan security forces. “The fighting at Panjshir is over,” said unit commander Sabavoon, who went by only one name. “Now there will be peace. We welcomed those who laid down their weapons and things did not go well for those who fought.
His unit of 200 was from northern Afghanistan. They fought their battles in Panjshir from neighboring Baglan province and reached Bazarak last week.
Commander Sabavoon said his men were heading towards Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, where they would provide security.
Along the main road to the south of Bajrak, signs of heavy fighting were scarce. Some buildings had broken windows or strange bullet marks, but structural damage was difficult to detect. About half a dozen military vehicles lashed the road.
A surgical and maternity hospital in the Valley found 60 to 70 people with conflict-related injuries in recent weeks, said Dr. Medical Division coordinator of Emergency NGO, an Italian non-profit that runs the facility. Gina Portella said.
“We had prepared for a situation of mass casualties before the conflict started here,” said Dr. Portela. “Since many civilians had already left the valley, the numbers remained relatively small.”
Along the main road, the Taliban formed a human chain and unloaded metal cans of ammunition from parked trucks. Mortars, rockets, cartridges of various calibers and anti-personnel land mines recovered from decades-old weapons caches piled up around a rusty Soviet armored personnel carrier.
Further along the winding road, the deep valley of Dara-e Hazara, stretched over a blockade road, with armed fighters with thick Panjshiri accents. One of them explained that they belonged to units operating under the previous government and that they had not surrendered until they were no longer protesting.
He said the new provincial governor Qari Qudratullah was meeting with the elders to discuss a peaceful handover.
An official of the Taliban Military Commission, Mullah Hafiz Osman, later confirmed this was true, while Mr Nazari, a spokesman for the resistance, denied the claim.
Behind the Panjshiri fighters flew the green, white and black flag of the Northern Coalition, a symbol of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmed Masood, son of Ahmed Shad Masood, who was assassinated in 2001. But villagers said the Taliban had been active in the valley for a long time, and their takeover had been negotiated by some residents.
A young Talib offers evening prayers outside the tomb of the elder Masood, far from his home in Helmand province in the south.
A few days ago, pictures of a partially destroyed tomb in a dramatic mountain mausoleum facing the valley appeared on social media with allegations that the place was ransacked by the Taliban. “It was not our job,” said a Taliban guard. “The civilians broke and broke the glass.”
The site has since been repaired by the Taliban and is now in its original condition. A group of guards stood around the tomb, and at dusk they spread a green shroud over it and closed the doors for the night.
Outside the valley, those who had fled were wondering if they would ever be able to return.
When the Taliban first entered Panjshir, 17-year-old Sahar, and her family barricaded themselves at home, thinking that resistance would eventually chase the Taliban. But the battle slowly drew to a close.
The neighbors started running away, said Sahar, whose surname is being hidden to protect his identity. Her uncle and cousin, she said, were stopped at a Taliban outpost near the village, where they were beaten up and ordered to return their weapons and the names of resistance fighters.
Last week, the family fled the mountains. They walked for five days through remote valleys and mountain peaks. Sahar fainted from dehydration three times, she said, and her mother had blisters and swollen feet. Her father, who is suffering from diabetes, almost collapsed.
Eventually, he traveled to the country’s capital, Kabul, where he had relatives with whom he is now living.
“We don’t know what will happen,” Sahar said over the phone from Kabul. “We may never come back.”
Farnaz Fassih New York, NY. contributed reporting from Wally Ariane Contributed from Istanbul, Turkey.
