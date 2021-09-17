In Panjshir, few signs of active resistance, or fighting of any kind

Panjshir, Afghanistan – In this green strip of land – away from potential invaders by high mountain peaks and narrow, ambush-prone passes – former mujahideen fighters and Afghan commandos regrouped in the days after the Taliban toppled the Afghan government , vowed to fight. last man. With its history of resistance and its reputation for impregnability, the Panjshir Valley was an ideal location for a determined force of heretics to base an insurgency against the Taliban.

However, by 6 September, the Taliban claimed control of the entire province of Panjshir, a significant victory in a region that had repelled several Soviet invasions in the 1980s, and the Taliban during their rule from 1996 to 2001. was out of control.

On Tuesday, The New York Times visited the Valley for the first time since the Taliban’s lightning strike seized power in Afghanistan last month. On the sides of the road, posters of fallen resistance fighters from previous wars were torn down. Normally busy traffic was replaced with stray cattle, and silence was punctuated by the occasional Islamic chants from speakers on some Taliban trucks.