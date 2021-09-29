In Paris, It’s Literary Scandal Season Again

PARIS – By the time the first scandal of the literary season finally broke, the sidewalks of Paris were already strewn with fallen chestnuts.

Most of September, when French publishers release their most promising books and start jockeying for prizes, the world of letters is engulfed in the Left Bank’s edition of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The season was unfolding smoothly—unsurprisingly, impossibly, some literary observers quipped—until the trouble struck a major French literary prize known for its honesty: the French novel’s award. The 118-year-old standard-bearer Goncourt, whose award winners include Marcel Proust, Simone de Beauvoir and Marguerite Duress.

Things started when Goncourt’s 10 jurors gathered this month, a lunch of roast duck with cherries and bottlings from Chateau Moucalou 2015, to come up with their long list of contenders. One of the authors of a book for consideration was on the jury, the romantic partner of Camille Lawrence, a novelist and book critic at Le Monde. In fact, the book was dedicated to a certain “CL”.