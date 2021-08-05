In Photos: Fires Ravage Southern Europe

A large fire that broke out on Tuesday north of Athens destroyed dozens of houses and thousands of hectares of forest. It had been partially contained, but caught fire again later that day.

Tourists visiting the capital were greeted by a thick curtain of smoke hanging over the city’s iconic landmarks. A short distance to the north, residents were forced to leave their homes. Some have tried unsuccessfully to use pipes to keep flames from engulfing their properties as a fire reignited north of Athens on Thursday afternoon and spread rapidly, prompting further evacuations – y including in Malakasa, a state camp from which asylum seekers would be evacuated to other facilities. on instruction from the civil protection authorities, according to the Greek Migration Ministry.

Earlier Thursday Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis, a spokesman for the fire service, said 120 fires were burning across the country, the largest and most worrying in ancient Olympia and on the island of Euboea.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Greek Coast Guard evacuated dozens of people from the seaside village of Rovies on the island after a massive fire spread through a nearby pine forest. Residents of several villages on the island were forced to abandon their homes, and local authorities and the army dug lines of fire in an attempt to protect a monastery. The local church in the village of Kechries rang its bells early Thursday morning to urge its residents to flee.

In photos of the island, the sun was barely visible through the dense smoke that floated above the cliffside houses.