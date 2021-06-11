In Pictures: President Biden’s Trip to Europe

June 10, 2021

President Biden, in his first presidential journey overseas, arrived in Europe on Wednesday with a frightening agenda: to reassure allies that the hostility of the Trump years was a momentary aberration in U.S. coverage, coax them towards coordinated insurance policies on Russia, China, local weather change and the coronavirus, after which confront Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

It might be a formidable set of challenges within the best of instances. These should not these instances.

Mr. Biden is combating to pursue his home agenda, together with a trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan, with razor-thin Democratic management of Congress and decided Republican opposition. The USA is alongside the street to rising from the pandemic and recession, however a lot of the world stays caught of their grip, and well being consultants warn that no nation is protected from the coronavirus till each nation is.

Mr. Biden traveled first to Cornwall, the southwestern tip of England, the place the annual summit assembly of the Group of seven massive rich democracies is being held from Friday by way of Sunday. Since Thursday, he has additionally been holding one-on-one conferences with different G7 leaders, and on Sunday he’ll go to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Fortress. He’ll then meet with NATO officers and leaders from the European Union subsequent week earlier than ending his whirlwind tour on Wednesday when he meets Mr. Putin in Geneva.