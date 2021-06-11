In Pictures: President Biden’s Trip to Europe

In Footage: President Biden’s Trip to Europe
President Biden, in his first presidential journey overseas, arrived in Europe on Wednesday with a frightening agenda: to reassure allies that the hostility of the Trump years was a momentary aberration in U.S. coverage, coax them towards coordinated insurance policies on Russia, China, local weather change and the coronavirus, after which confront Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
It might be a formidable set of challenges within the best of instances. These should not these instances.
Mr. Biden is combating to pursue his home agenda, together with a trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan, with razor-thin Democratic management of Congress and decided Republican opposition. The USA is alongside the street to rising from the pandemic and recession, however a lot of the world stays caught of their grip, and well being consultants warn that no nation is protected from the coronavirus till each nation is.
Mr. Biden traveled first to Cornwall, the southwestern tip of England, the place the annual summit assembly of the Group of seven massive rich democracies is being held from Friday by way of Sunday. Since Thursday, he has additionally been holding one-on-one conferences with different G7 leaders, and on Sunday he’ll go to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Fortress. He’ll then meet with NATO officers and leaders from the European Union subsequent week earlier than ending his whirlwind tour on Wednesday when he meets Mr. Putin in Geneva.
Friday
President Biden and the primary woman, Dr. Jill Biden, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and his spouse, Carrie Johnson, in Carbis Bay, England.
Dr. Biden, heart, visited the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, proper.
Floating balloons caricaturing Mr. Biden and Mr. Johnson within the harbor of Falmouth, England.
Thursday
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listening to Mr. Biden and Pfizer’s chief govt, Dr. Albert Bourla. The president introduced that the US would donate of 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine doses.
Mr. Biden met with Mr. Johnson at Carbis Bay in Cornwall earlier than Friday’s Group of seven summit.
Dr. Biden wore a jacket with the phrase “Love” on it.
The navy police exterior the Carbis Bay Resort, the place world leaders are gathering.
Mr. Biden and Mr. Johnson checked out a replica of the Atlantic Constitution and historic photographs throughout their assembly.
Wednesday
Mr. Biden and Dr. Biden on the airport in Cornwall.
Mr. Biden delivered remarks to U.S. navy personnel and their households stationed at Royal Air Drive Mildenhall in Britain.
“Now we have to finish Covid-19, not simply at residence, which we’re doing, however in all places,” Mr. Biden advised United States troops.
