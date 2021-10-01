In Portugal, there is virtually no one left to vaccinate

Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals were flooded in the capital, Lisbon, and officials were asking people to seek treatment at home. In the last week of January, about 2,000 people died due to the outbreak of this virus.

The country’s vaccine program had collapsed, so the government turned to Vice Admiral Henrique Gouvia e Mello, a former submarine squadron commander, to fix the ship.

Eight months later, Portugal is one of the world leaders in vaccination, with nearly 86 percent of its 10.3 million population fully vaccinated. Admiral Gouvia e Mello said that about 98 percent of those eligible for the vaccines – meaning those over 12 – have been fully vaccinated.

“We believe we have reached the point of group safety and almost herd immunity,” he said. “Things look great.”