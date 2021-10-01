In Portugal, there is virtually no one left to vaccinate
Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals were flooded in the capital, Lisbon, and officials were asking people to seek treatment at home. In the last week of January, about 2,000 people died due to the outbreak of this virus.
The country’s vaccine program had collapsed, so the government turned to Vice Admiral Henrique Gouvia e Mello, a former submarine squadron commander, to fix the ship.
Eight months later, Portugal is one of the world leaders in vaccination, with nearly 86 percent of its 10.3 million population fully vaccinated. Admiral Gouvia e Mello said that about 98 percent of those eligible for the vaccines – meaning those over 12 – have been fully vaccinated.
“We believe we have reached the point of group safety and almost herd immunity,” he said. “Things look great.”
On Friday, Portugal ended almost all of its coronavirus restrictions. There has been a sharp drop in new cases, about 650 a day, and some deaths disappearing.
Many Western countries fortunate to have abundant vaccine supplies have seen vaccination rates plateau, with more than 20 percent of their population still vulnerable. So other governments are looking to Portugal for potential insights and are watching closely to see what happens when nearly every eligible person is protected.
False dawns have become as common as new nightmare waves of infections in the coronavirus pandemic. So Portugal may still suffer a setback as the delta variant continues to spread globally.
There have been worrying signs from Israel and elsewhere that the protection offered by vaccines may fade over time, and there is a worldwide debate about who and when should be given booster shots.
Admiral Gouvia e Mello said Portugal could soon start offering boosters for older people and those deemed medically vulnerable, and he was confident all of them could be reached by the end of December.
But for the time being, as bars and nightclubs buzz with life, infections dwindle and deaths drop, the country’s vaccination campaign has been successful despite facing the same hurdles that have hurt others.
A flood of misinformation about vaccines has flooded the social media accounts of the Portuguese. The country is run by a minority Left government, which is a reflection of its political divisions. And, according to opinion polls, there was widespread skepticism about vaccines when they first arrived.
Admiral Gouvia e Mello has been credited with changing this. With a background working on complex military challenges in the military, he was named in February to lead the National Immunization Task Force.
Standing 6 feet 3 inches, the Admiral made it a point to wear only his combat uniform in many of his public and televised appearances as he essentially sought to draft the nation into a collective pandemic-fighting power.
“The first thing to do is to make this thing a war,” Admiral Gouvia e Mello said in an interview, recalling how he approached the job. “I use not only the language of war, but also the language of military.”
While politicians around the world have called for a similar martial rhetoric, they said it was vital to his success that he was widely seen as detached from politics.
He quickly assembled a team of some three dozen men, led by elite military personnel—including mathematicians, doctors, analysts, and strategic experts from Portugal’s army, air force, and navy.
Asked what other countries can do to step up their own vaccination efforts, he didn’t hesitate to offer his best advice.
“They need to find people who are not politicians,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Portugal was fortunate to have a strong national vaccination programme. It grew out of the devastating experience of the country battling polio, which was still affecting the country after the birth of Admiral Gouvia e Mello in 1960. He recalls when a family friend’s daughter fell ill with the illness and the pain that followed.
Manuela Ivon da Cunha, a Portuguese anthropologist who has studied anti-vaccination movements, noted that “vaccine skeptics and anti-vaxxers are a minority in Portugal, and they are also less vocal than in many other countries”.
Former Portuguese health minister Leonor Belleza, now president of the Champalimaud Medical Foundation, said Portugal’s rollout clearly benefited from the discipline stemming from the nomination of a military officer.
“They devised a communication policy about what was happening that gave credibility and trust,” she said.
As the task force designed the most efficient system to safely flow the most people through vaccination centers, they used troops to build confidence in the system. After the soldier was shot, people could see that the vaccines were as safe as the soldier.
Also, the task force made it a point to bring home the message of vaccine safety along with showing their shots to doctors and nurses.
While other countries have featured doctors, nurses, police officers and soldiers in their vaccine campaigns, Admiral Gouvia e Mello said consistency of the message was important.
Still, as the campaign moved into younger age groups over the summer—less than half of those vaccinated—there were signs that resistance was building.
In a submarine, said the admiral, you are trying to catch fast ships in a slow ship.
“You have to position yourself and be smart about how to do it,” he said, “and take advantage of the opportunity when it comes.”
In July, Admiral Gouavia e Mello seized such an opportunity.
Protesters were blocking the entrance to a vaccination center in Lisbon, so he put on his combat uniform and went there without any security details.
“I went through these crazy people,” he said. “They started calling me ‘killer, murderer’.”
As the television cameras rolled, the Admiral stood his ground calmly.
“I said the killer was the virus,” recalled Admiral Gouvia e Mello. The real killers, he said, would be people who live like the 13th century without any notion of reality.
“I tried to communicate all doubts and problems in a very truthful and honest way,” he said.
But not everyone welcomed his approach.
“We don’t really have a culture of questioning the authorities,” said Laura Sanches, a clinical psychologist who has criticized Portugal’s mass vaccination rollout as too militaristic and calls it the exclusion of young people. asked for.
“And the way he always presented himself in a camouflage army suit – as if he were fighting a war – along with the language used by the media and politicians, has contributed to the sense of fear that makes us feel obedient.” leads to more questions and no questions,” she said.
Nevertheless, public messaging campaigns – including an aggressive television and media blitz – made steady progress.
“In the beginning, we had some 40 percent who were uncertain,” said Admiral Gouvia e Mello. Now, according to polls, he said, only 2.2 percent don’t want a vaccine.
After withdrawing from the task force this week, the admiral said he thought the country was on a good track. But, once in a submarine, he cautioned that vigilance would be necessary to ensure that the battle was won.
