In Punjab, BJP gave another blow to Congress, two MLAs including MLA Fatah Singh joined BJP, cricketer Dinesh Mongia also held the lotus

In Punjab, BJP has given a blow to the Congress. Before the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, BJP has got two MLAs in its side. MLAs Fatah Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Ladi have now joined BJP. Along with this, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia has also joined Kamal.

Two Punjab Congress MLAs, including a prominent leader, joined the BJP on Tuesday citing the possibility of them being the party’s candidates in the state polls. One of them is Congress MLA Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, brother of senior Congress leader and MP Pratap Bajwa. The other is Congress MLA from Hargobindpur Balwinder Singh Laddi. Both of them joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister and Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Fateh Jung Bajwa is an MLA from Kadian, Punjab. Now there can be a fight between two brothers in this area, as Pratap Bajwa is also trying to contest from the same seat. At the same time, Fateh Jung Bajwa has been considered close to Punjab State President Navjot Singh Sidhu. A few days ago, Sidhu had also announced the candidature of Fateh Jung Bajwa. On the other hand, cricketer Dinesh Mongia also joined BJP. BJP can field him in the next election.

These leaders have joined the BJP at a time when former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met the top BJP leadership a day earlier. After this meeting, a formal alliance between the BJP and the parties of these two leaders was also announced.

Welcoming the leaders to BJP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that leaders of other parties are joining BJP as the party’s hold in Punjab is getting stronger. In the last several days, the BJP has been inducting leaders and eminent personalities into the party to strengthen its position in Punjab.

For the former ally Akali Dal, the BJP, which has played a partner in Punjab till now, is now increasing its role. Party leaders claim that many other leaders of Congress and Akali Dal may also join BJP before the elections.