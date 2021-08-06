In Qatar, the Olympic Team (Like Much Else) Is Mostly Imported

TOKYO – There is a lot of sand in Qatar but not a lot of beach parties. At least not the kind of party that tends to attract beach volleyball players, in bikinis and short shorts.

However, the lack of tradition hasn’t stopped Qatar from building a top-level beach volleyball team. On Saturday, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will fight for bronze in the men’s Olympic beach volleyball competition, after beating 2016 silver medalist Italy on the way.

“Everyone now knows Qatar in beach volleyball,” said Younousse. “It’s on the map.”

Armed with cash, state-of-the-art coaches and training facilities, Qatar attempted to muster athletic strength worthy of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, let alone others. high-profile sporting events that the tiny Gulf state is keen to attract.