In Rajasthan, the male guard cut the woman’s sleeve outside the examination center, the women’s commission demanded action from the state government

The National Commission for Women has expressed strong objection in this matter. The commission has demanded the government to take action to save women from this harassment.

During the Rajasthan Administrative Services Examination in Bikaner, Rajasthan, something happened outside an examination center that now the Women’s Commission has to come in the middle. In fact, the case of cutting the sleeve of a female candidate’s top outside the examination center has caught fire.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also issued a notice in this matter. It asked why no lady guard was appointed at the center to frisk female candidates for the Rajasthan Administrative Services Examination.

The National Commission for Women said that we are shocked by this incident. This kind of behavior for women is extremely degrading. We strongly condemn this shameful incident. The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter. Women’s Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma has demanded strict action against those responsible in this matter.

Let us tell you that earlier in the Patwari recruitment examination held in Rajasthan, a strange sight was seen. Here a candidate was hanging a mask on a tree and some one had come to take the examination wearing a vest. Women were also seen taking off their ornaments outside the examination centre. There were many problems at the time of admission of more than 11 thousand candidates who came to take the examination at 35 examination centers of Bhilwara city.

The old masks of all the candidates were thrown in the dustbin and they were given new masks. Still, the candidates were seen hanging their old masks on the tree.

The police had arrested two people on Saturday for cheating in the Patwari examination. One of them was trying to get copycat material for a relative.

However, on the suspicion that the police had conducted the raid, the person concerned escaped. During this, the police recovered 5 mobiles, copying devices and other devices. Police is interrogating him.