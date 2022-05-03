In Reagan Library speech, Maryland’s Hogan to argue GOP ‘won’t win back’ White House with Trump as nominee



In a speech that hints at a possible GOP presidential election in 2024, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will highlight Tuesday night that he is a “conservative of common sense from the Reagan branch of the Republican Party.”

And the term-limiting governor who is a vocal Republican critic of Donald Trump is seeking to carry the optimistic America First mantle of the former president and other potential GOP White House, Ronald Reagan said in a speech at the Presidential Library in Simi Valley. , California that GOP “will not win back the White House by nominating Donald Trump or one of his cheap disguises.”

Sen. South Carolina’s Tim Scott moves to Reagan Library for parental rights

Hogan has become the latest GOP leader and potential contender for the 2024 presidency to travel to the Reagan Library to take part in a speaking series titled “Time for Choosing”. Excerpts from his speech before the governor’s speech were shared with Gadget Clock.

And before his speech, titled “It’s Better Path Forward”, Hogan’s team released a campaign-style video promoting his address.

Aiming at Trump, Hogan will insist that “Americans are completely distracted by toxic politics, and they are sick and tired of all the lies and excuses.” He added that “excuses, lies, and toxic politics will not win the election or restore America. Only real leadership will do that.”

Hogan’s conservative credentials have pushed advertising style into advertising

And Hogan, who has been running the blue state of Maryland for his eighth and final year, will notice a GOP in the former president’s tight grip, complaining that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.”

The governor, who took the right view as a moderate Republican, will emphasize that “the party that has lost seven of the last eight presidential elections by popular vote and failed to defeat Joe Biden is in dire need of a course amendment.”

Criticizing President Biden for Trump’s continued re-litigation over his defeat in the 2020 election, Hogan insisted that “the truth is the last election was not rigged and it was not stolen. We did not offer most voters what they see.”

And with the right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters pushing for a congressional victory in Biden’s Electoral College, Hugan said it was “January 6” that the Republicans would be shaken by the catastrophic storm of January 6, 2021. An indecent attack on our democracy, which was provoked by the inflammatory statements of the losing candidate. “

Hogan rules the 2022 Senate but leaves the door to the 2024 White House bid open

Looking back on GOP’s loss of a majority in the House of Representatives in mid-2018 and a majority in the White House and Senate in mid-2020, Hogan will highlight that “the worst four years for the Republican Party in the last four years were 1930s, worse than Watergate.” When Ronald Reagan had to rebuild the party from the ashes. ”

“Trump said we would win so much that we would get tired of winning,” Hogan notes. “Okay, I’m tired of losing our party.”

The governor will also note that his father – a House Republican who served on the Judiciary Committee during Watergate and paid the political price after becoming the first GOP member of the chamber to support the impeachment of then-President Richard Nixon – including Reagan, “two leaders who inspired me to become a Republican.”

Hogan seeks biden’s lifting of possible oil embargo on Venezuela

Hogan, in his prepared text, repeatedly praised Reagan, known as the father of the modern conservative movement.

“Successful politics, as Reagan realizes, is about addition and multiplication, not subtraction and division, and we’re going to do a lot more subtraction and division. Ronald Reagan wasn’t afraid to stand up and criticize our team’s failures. He said, ‘Don, we’re afraid to see what we see.’ No, ” Hogan would say.

And he will highlight that “Reagan knew that a major course amendment was essential if we were to win re-election and rule.”

Hogan has left the door open for a potential 2024 run. Announcing earlier this year that he would not run for the Senate in 2022, the governor said his decision “does not mean that I plan to sit on the sidelines of the serious challenges facing our country and our democracy. I am going to call it the way I see it And I will continue to talk about the solution to Washington’s divisions and dysfunction and broken politics. “

And looking forward, Hogan notes that “My current job as governor lasts until January 2023, and then we’ll take a look and see what happens in the future.”