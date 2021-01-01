In real life, Moonmoon Datta is dating Tapu Raj Anadkat: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Moonmoon Datta alias Babita G is dating 9 year old Tapu alias Raj Anadkat – 9 years young ‘Tappu’ is dating Raj Anadkat. Such a clear pillar

Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tappu in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, used to comment on pictures and videos of ‘Babita Ji’ i.e. Moonmoon Dutta. People felt that something must be going on between them. But there really is something in them. According to a report in our colleague Itimes, Moonmoon Datta and Raj Antakat are very much in love with each other and are dating each other.

According to reports, everyone on the set of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ knows that something is going on between Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadakat. A source close to the show said that the families of the two are also aware of this. The source further said that their love story is very old. Both have great respect for their relationship. No one on the set teases Moonmoon and Raj about their relationship.



The source further said that the love story between Moonmoon Datta and Raj Anadkat is very old. But I wonder why no one has come to know about it till now. We will tell you that Raj Anadakat is 24 years old and Moonmoon Datta is 33 years old. Accordingly, the age difference between the two is 9 years.

Our ally Itimes reached out to Moonmoon Datta and Raj Anadakat to ask about it, but did not return. He did not even respond to a sent message. Moonmoon Datta has been a part of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ since 2008, while Raj Anadkat entered in 2017. He replaced actor Bhavya Gandhi in the show.