In real life, Moonmoon Datta is dating Tapu Raj Anadkat: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Moonmoon Datta alias Babita G is dating 9 year old Tapu alias Raj Anadkat – 9 years young ‘Tappu’ is dating Raj Anadkat. Such a clear pillar

In real life, Moonmoon Datta is dating Tapu Raj Anadkat: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Moonmoon Datta alias Babita G is dating 9 year old Tapu alias Raj Anadkat
The source further said that the love story between Moonmoon Datta and Raj Anadkat is very old. But I wonder why no one has come to know about it till now. We will tell you that Raj Anadakat is 24 years old and Moonmoon Datta is 33 years old. Accordingly, the age difference between the two is 9 years.
Our ally Itimes reached out to Moonmoon Datta and Raj Anadakat to ask about it, but did not return. He did not even respond to a sent message. Moonmoon Datta has been a part of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ since 2008, while Raj Anadkat entered in 2017. He replaced actor Bhavya Gandhi in the show.
