In reversal, Israel’s new government ties up with the Palestinian Authority

JERUSALEM – One night last month, a top Israeli minister traveled the winding streets of the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mr. Abbas at the 80-year-old Palestinian leader’s private residence – less than 10 minutes from the Israeli military’s regional headquarters – lasted only 90 minutes, but it quickly made waves in Israel and the West Bank Gave it.

It was the first time in more than seven years that a senior Israeli minister had met Mr. Abbas. Israel’s previous government, led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had discredited Mr. Abbas as an instigator of violence and had never met him.

The August meeting is the most prominent evidence of a new, more cooperative approach to dealing with the Palestinian Authority, which senior members of Israel’s new government see as a safeguard against the Islamic terrorist group Hamas.