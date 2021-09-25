In reversal, Israel’s new government ties up with the Palestinian Authority
JERUSALEM – One night last month, a top Israeli minister traveled the winding streets of the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mr. Abbas at the 80-year-old Palestinian leader’s private residence – less than 10 minutes from the Israeli military’s regional headquarters – lasted only 90 minutes, but it quickly made waves in Israel and the West Bank Gave it.
It was the first time in more than seven years that a senior Israeli minister had met Mr. Abbas. Israel’s previous government, led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had discredited Mr. Abbas as an instigator of violence and had never met him.
The August meeting is the most prominent evidence of a new, more cooperative approach to dealing with the Palestinian Authority, which senior members of Israel’s new government see as a safeguard against the Islamic terrorist group Hamas.
Since the government took office in June, other ministers have met with their Palestinian counterparts and Israeli officials said they were taking concrete steps to benefit Palestinians economically, increase security cooperation and change some policies. which were deemed discriminatory.
“The Palestinian Authority is the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and we are working to strengthen the PA,” Mr Gantz told diplomats at a recent briefing.
But the budding Entente has clear limits, given that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ruled out peace talks and the creation of a Palestinian state. Those obstacles have prompted some critics to characterize his government as Netanyahu-lite and to attack the Palestinian Authority for going along with the new measures.
Nevertheless, the policy represents a major shift from recent Netanyahu years, when the government often undermined the Palestinian Authority and threatened to annex large parts of the West Bank, thereby severing security cooperation with Israel. Gaya. And the Biden administration is pressuring both governments to repair relations as a step toward peace, even if there are no peace talks.
In addition to the Gantz-Abbas meeting, two government ministers and President Isaac Herzog have spoken with Mr. Abbas by phone and at least five ministers have met with senior Palestinian officials.
The government is also taking several practical steps that have the potential to improve the lives of many Palestinians.
Israeli and Palestinian officials said the government has agreed to give residency to thousands of unspecified family members of Palestinians in the West Bank who, often without any formal legal status, have been in limbo for years.
Last month, Israel moved to approve the construction of about 1,000 new Palestinian housing units in an Israeli-controlled section of the occupied West Bank, an area where the government rarely allows Palestinians to build.
Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation, Esavi Frege, said the government had earmarked $156 million to help through the financial crisis. And it has increased the quota of Palestinian workers allowed to work in Israel by 15,000, where the minimum wage is nearly three times higher than in Palestinian communities.
According to an Israeli security official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, the Israeli military has provided Palestinian security forces with greater freedom of movement in areas under Israeli security control. Palestinian officials complained that the need for Israel’s permission to enter certain areas had stymied active criminal investigations.
The official said the military was reducing Israeli raids in areas under Palestinian security control.
Officials said Israel and the authority have started high-level discussions about introducing 4G cellphone technology to the occupied territories. Palestinian telecommunications companies require Israel to release the frequencies used for the service. The West Bank currently has 3G, while Gaza is still lame with 2G.
Mr Freeze said Israel was also reviewing potential economic development projects in the West Bank.
Palestinians are largely happy with the new policies, with 56 percent considering them positive, according to a poll published Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.
Haitham al-Natshe, 34, a Hebron resident who has had no legal status since 1991, said he was overjoyed when he heard Israel would provide residences to people like him.
“It was a lovely feeling,” he said. “We have gone through a lot of problems. Honestly, if there are any solutions to make our lives easier, we support them. “
Nimrod Novik, an analyst at the Israeli Policy Forum, said the new policies are “a dramatic departure from Netanyahu’s strategy, which will weaken power to the point of collapse before it is allowed to breathe.”
As beneficial as the new approach may be for Palestinians, the Israeli government’s blunt rejection of the Palestinian state has left it open to criticism that it is presenting only a milder version of Netanyahu’s vision of the Palestinian conflict, rather than solving it. to be managed.
Mr Bennett has said he opposes the Palestinian state, and announced last week that he would not meet Mr Abbas.
But even if he changed his mind, any move to initiate talks for the state could bring down the government, a delicate coalition of diverse parties with mutually exclusive positions on the issue.
That closed door has led to allegations that Mr Abbas was giving up on Palestinian nationalism to embrace what critics call “economic peace”.
Mr Gantz has been attacked by Islamist groups for his meeting with him, while secular critics have accused him of collaborating in the Israeli occupation.
Nasser al-Qudwa, former Palestinian envoy to the United Nations and nephew of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, said: “It’s amazing.” “They are willing to engage in a process that is devoid of any recognition of Palestinian national rights.”
Even as the Israeli government takes steps to improve the Palestinian economy and security, it has promised to continue expanding settlements in the West Bank. It has also continued to demolish un-permitted Palestinian homes in areas where permits are rarely issued, and has used a heavy hand against Palestinians in protests and conflicts.
A spokesman for Mr Abbas did not respond to a request for comment, but Sabri Saidam, deputy secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee, said Mr Abbas rejected criticism that he was selling the Palestinian dream for the state. of economic stability.
Those who have spoken to Mr Abbas recently said he understands the political limitations of Israel’s current government and accepts these cooperative measures as a good starting point for engagement.
He is also following guidance from the Biden administration, which is promoting the measures as a long-term process to end the conflict and advance efforts to achieve a two-state solution.
In a pre-recorded speech at the United Nations on Friday, Mr Abbas referred to those steps, saying, “We will try to succeed in this effort to create conditions conducive to moving swiftly towards a final political settlement.” that ends the Israeli occupation.”
But he also set a deadline for that settlement. Calling for an international peace conference to resolve the conflict, he gave Israel a one-year ultimatum to withdraw from the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, or he would seek a decision from the International Court of Justice on the legality of the occupation.
US officials have acknowledged the current limitations about “what may be viable and what may be on the table,” as State Department spokesman Ned Price put it last week, and the conditions for Palestinians and Israelis and Palestinians. focused on trying to improve the relationship between Governments.
President Biden, speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday, reaffirmed his support for the two-state solution, saying, “We are far from that goal at the moment, but we should never allow ourselves to give up on that possibility.” should give progress.”
Some analysts have argued that an approach that begins with a focus on the economy could pave the way for authority to achieve greater autonomy.
Joel Braunold, managing director of S Daniel Abraham, said small economic initiatives could help build the confidence needed to open the door to more consequential changes, such as Israeli authorities asking Palestinian tax officials to be present at ports or movement of Palestinians. allowed more freedom. Middle East Peace Center in Washington.
“This process could allow the Palestinian Authority to lock in a real victory,” he said. “It could lead to changes that make a real difference to the lives of average Palestinians.”
