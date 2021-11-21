In Rittenhouse Verdict, Paramilitary Groups See Vindication



Prominent media and political figures in Wisconsin and elsewhere on the right discussed the need for such a community-level response to what was portrayed as a democratic failure in the wake of the riots throughout the summer. Appearing on a talk radio program on the second day of the Rittenhouse shooting, David Clark, a former Milwaukee County Sheriff and a right-wing political celebrity, said he had not advocated “something is happening” but would not. Either protest it, and they advise the audience to make reasonable arguments about their actions Such cases.

“Think about it, plan,” he said. “You have to be reasonable. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. ” Following the Rittenhaus verdict on Friday, Mr Clarke told Newsmax that he had to “hold back tears” after reading the verdict. “I’ve talked to this young man,” he said. “It’s too low.”

A 2013 Urban Institute study found marked inequality in the number of times a murder was justified by a jury based on the race of the participating parties. And the “Stand Your Ground” legislation, which enshrines a particularly broad right to self-defense, has played a role in acquitting defendants accused of killing unarmed blacks in a number of high-profile cases, most notably George Zimmerman’s shooting. Trevon Martin, a black teenager, in 2012. Georgia is currently prosecuting three white men for the murder of Ahmed Arberry – a 25-year-old black man who was unarmed, and who was chased by his men – similarly claiming self-defense.

Opponents of Mr Rittenhaus have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. “This system is not designed to hold white supremacists accountable,” Missouri MP Corey Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who was elected to Congress as a Democrat last year, wrote on Twitter shortly after the ruling.

But the Rittenhaus shooting, which took place after he brought a deadly assault-style rifle in protest of ethnic justice, turned out in a significant way from that template. The three men shot by Mr Rittenhaus, two of them fatal, were all white, and the shooting took place in a really confusing and violent situation, with deadly weapons on all sides.

His acquittal was seen as a possible consequence by legal analysts, who found the prosecution’s approach to convicting him of murder charges extraordinarily difficult, as it is necessary to show beyond reasonable doubt that Mr. Rittenhaus did not act in self-defense. “I don’t think that’s a very good decision,” said Michael. Said O’Hear, a professor at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee.