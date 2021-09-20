In Russia election results, online votes alienate Putin opponents

MOSCOW – Russia’s ruling party retained a two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament and claimed a sweeping victory in opposition-minded Moscow – a clear display of Kremlin power as officials announced the results of a nationwide parliamentary election on Monday that the opposition leader clearly termed as false.

Partial results released after voting closed on Sunday evening showed significant gains by opposition parties and imprisoned opposition leader Alexei A. Several candidates supported by Navalny showed a possible victory. But by the time Russia’s central election commission revealed the nearly full count on Monday, those gains were largely over—the anger of Kremlin critics, claims of rampant fraud and scattered calls for protest.

Russian elections are not free and fair, and the country’s most famous opposition figures were barred from casting ballots, jailed or deported in the months leading up to the three-day vote ending on Sunday. But Mr. Navalny’s aides had hoped to use a coordinated protest vote in the election to rebuke President Vladimir V. Putin.

The focus of opposition anger on Monday was the Russian capital, a bastion of anti-Kremlin sentiment, where the government urged voters to cast their ballots online. The challenge to the ruling party, United Russia, led on Monday in several electoral districts before the results of the online voting were tabulated, with delays. Soon after, the election commission declared the pro-Kremlin candidate the winner in all those districts.