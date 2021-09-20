In Russia election results, online votes alienate Putin opponents
MOSCOW – Russia’s ruling party retained a two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament and claimed a sweeping victory in opposition-minded Moscow – a clear display of Kremlin power as officials announced the results of a nationwide parliamentary election on Monday that the opposition leader clearly termed as false.
Partial results released after voting closed on Sunday evening showed significant gains by opposition parties and imprisoned opposition leader Alexei A. Several candidates supported by Navalny showed a possible victory. But by the time Russia’s central election commission revealed the nearly full count on Monday, those gains were largely over—the anger of Kremlin critics, claims of rampant fraud and scattered calls for protest.
Russian elections are not free and fair, and the country’s most famous opposition figures were barred from casting ballots, jailed or deported in the months leading up to the three-day vote ending on Sunday. But Mr. Navalny’s aides had hoped to use a coordinated protest vote in the election to rebuke President Vladimir V. Putin.
The focus of opposition anger on Monday was the Russian capital, a bastion of anti-Kremlin sentiment, where the government urged voters to cast their ballots online. The challenge to the ruling party, United Russia, led on Monday in several electoral districts before the results of the online voting were tabulated, with delays. Soon after, the election commission declared the pro-Kremlin candidate the winner in all those districts.
As a result, the ruling United Russia party swept to a dominant performance and maintained its two-thirds “ultra-majority” in the Duma, the lower house of parliament – despite all but recording approval ratings below 30 percent in recent elections in the state. Published by Research Powered by Group. The party received 50 percent of the vote with 52 percent of the vote – and won 198 of the 225 seats divided in direct, single-district elections.
“We never had a voting process that we didn’t know anything about,” said Roman Udot, co-head of Golos, an independent election watchdog group, about Moscow’s online voting system. “Here’s some kind of big, big skeleton in the closet.”
Interfax news agency reported that a Moscow city government official explained the delay in the tabulation of online votes, pointing to a “decoding” process that “took much longer than we expected.”
Mr Navalny said in a social media message from prison that the delay in releasing voting results online allowed the “clever little hands” of United Russia officials to “fake the exact opposite result”. The Communist Party, which came second nationwide and in several disputed district-level races in the capital, said it would not recognize online voting results in Moscow.
But it was unclear what, if anything, critics of the outcome might do about the situation. The judiciary is under the thumb of the Kremlin, while prominent opposition figures are in exile or behind bars. Street protests are being punished by jail.
Overall, the result further demonstrated a strong lock on Mr Putin’s political career – and perhaps served as a dress rehearsal for the 2024 presidential election, in which Mr Putin could seek a fifth term.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. “For the president, the main thing was election competition, openness and honesty,” Peskov told reporters on Monday. “Of course, we assess the electoral process very positively.”
Critics of the Kremlin had been warning for weeks that online voting could open new avenues of fraud, as the tabulation process was less transparent than counting paper ballots.
On Monday, communists called for protests, according to state news agencies, but Moscow authorities refused to allow them immediately because of restrictions related to the pandemic. Leonid Volkov, a top aide to Mr Navalny, who is trying to coordinate opposition votes from exile, has stopped urging people to take to the streets, but said he and his aides “remain in any peaceful protest action”. support that can help reverse. Result.
television pictures Police trucks were shown in a crowd at Pushkin Square in central Moscow on Monday, but it was not clear whether there would be any protests.
“The Kremlin took this step because it was certain it could get away with it,” Mr Volkov said in a post on the messaging app Telegram. “Putin decided that he did not need to be afraid of the street. Whether he is right or not – we will find out.”
