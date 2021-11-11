In Saskatoon, a Moose on the Loose Is Returned to the Wild

She was a young moose, not even 2 years old, yet she got used to her surroundings, when she took the wrong turn on Thursday and crashed through an elementary school classroom window in Saskatoon in central Prairie, Canada.

By the end of the day, Moose, though a little shocked, had found its way into the hearts of Canadians across the country. Photos of Moose standing in the classroom, pieces of glass around her, spread on social media, were a mixture of joy and anxiety.

Fourteen children attending a pre-school event at Sylvia Fedorok Public School were in the room at the time, but were not injured and were immediately taken away by staff.

“We’re still all sorts of shocked about this,” said Veronica Baker, a spokeswoman for Saskatoon Public Schools, which may have been a bit underlined.