In Saskatoon, a Moose on the Loose Is Returned to the Wild
She was a young moose, not even 2 years old, yet she got used to her surroundings, when she took the wrong turn on Thursday and crashed through an elementary school classroom window in Saskatoon in central Prairie, Canada.
By the end of the day, Moose, though a little shocked, had found its way into the hearts of Canadians across the country. Photos of Moose standing in the classroom, pieces of glass around her, spread on social media, were a mixture of joy and anxiety.
Fourteen children attending a pre-school event at Sylvia Fedorok Public School were in the room at the time, but were not injured and were immediately taken away by staff.
“We’re still all sorts of shocked about this,” said Veronica Baker, a spokeswoman for Saskatoon Public Schools, which may have been a bit underlined.
“It’s just a kind of Canadian story,” said Pat Dubois, a host on a local country radio station known as 92.9 The Bull, who saw Moose on his way to work and told listeners to keep their eyes off him.
“Once we know the students are OK, and while Moose is slightly hurt, they’re going to be OK,” Mr Dubois said. “Then we had a chance to laugh a little.”
Quips flew online: Moose was fed up with virtual learning! The students had special guests for the biology class! Schools are finally coming to the fore! (Finally, about 48,000 moose call the province of Saskatchewan home.)
While still searching for her way around the neighborhood like a young woman, Moose lost her sense of direction.
For a year, Moose was a short distance from his usual residence, said Steve Dobko, a conservation officer at Saskatchewan’s environment ministry. “But it took a wrong turn and ended up in the school yard,” he said.
Moose was resting until the wildlife officer arrived, exhausted from her sudden, adrenaline-fueled school visit, Mr. Dobko said. Officers were able to calm her down before she was released into the bush, he said.
Mr Dobko said the moose was as tall and skinny as you would expect a teenager to be, and weighed only 750 to 800 pounds (smaller by mold standards).
On Thursday morning, as Sarah Polguard was taking her three daughters to school, she saw a moose running about 10 feet in front of them. A small animal hit them at the school, knocking them out of the floor-to-ceiling window moments before they got there.
As soon as he arrived, the principal’s voice came on the intercom and informed everyone about the unexpected visitor. Ms. Polgard was relieved that Moses was not seriously injured.
“If she had gone straight to school instead of turning left, she would have come back to nature from a land bridge,” Ms Polgard said. “She didn’t really want to go that far. She has just taken a wrong turn. ”
