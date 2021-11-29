In Scotland, Cooking Halibut to Curb Climate Change

“It’s all part of the incremental change,” Ms. Burton said in an interview before attending a panel on food waste hosted by the New York Times Climate Hub, which was accompanied by COP26. “Inver Restaurant is not going to change anything in his life, but hopefully we are helping in the current way, not in that direction. We are changing the flow. ”

Guy Greaves of the Ethical Shellfish Company on the Isle of Wight looks at his work in the same way. He brings in hand-harvested Scottish scallops, rope-raised mussels and krill-caught crabs, and Langostein for urban cooks in Britain.

In 2010, Mr Greaves began diving for King Scallops in the waters of Western Scotland. His catch – with a six-inch-long shellfish and an orange-green crescent attached to the muscle – went to restaurants whose chefs did not want to sell scallops drawn from the bottom of the sea using methods that reduce the population and destroy marine habitats.

“We’re trying to pick apples from the garden without trampling the flowers,” he said.

When the coronavirus epidemic broke out, restaurants in Britain closed. Mr Greaves and fellow boat divers on the other boats went from collecting about 10,000 scallops a week to zero. He wanted to sell his fishing boats. To make money, he started helping other divers sell their catch in the market where he could get it.