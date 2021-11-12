In Scrutinized Kyle Rittenhouse Trial, It’s the Judge Commanding Attention
It is not uncommon for a criminal judge to testify against a witness, but the last day of witnessing in the Kyle Rittenhaus murder trial began on Thursday. Given that it was Veterans Day, the judge appealed to the court to applaud the military veterans for the moment when he realized that the only veteran in the room was the next witness to the defense, an expert using force.
Judge Bruce Schroeder, who heard Mr. Presiding over the Rittenhaus trial and being the longest-serving judge of the state trial court in Wisconsin, he has attracted attention in recent days because of the judges’ courtroom style – harsh, gossipy and sometimes prone to shouting. A national stage.
Judge Schroeder, 75, enters court every day wearing a large Chicago Blackhawks coat or Milwaukee Brewers jacket. He has been at loggerheads with government prosecutors over the issue. He explains the fall of Rome and Franklin D. Roosevelt is mentioned.
Judges have said they have observed more murder cases than any other judge in the state, but perhaps no one has paid more attention to Mr. Rittenhaus’ case, who is facing charges of intentional homicide after shooting two people and injuring a third. During the unrest over a police shooting in Kenosha last year.
A final argument in the case is expected on Monday, at which point the judge will begin deliberations. Mr Rittenhaus, 18, said he feared for his life and was working in self-defense when he shot the three. Prosecutors say Mr., who lives in Illinois. Rittenhouse unnecessarily involved himself in the unfolding demonstrations, and brought with him a semiautomatic rifle, which he was then 17 years old, not allowed to legally possess.
Given the widespread interest in the case, Judge Schroeder has indicated that he expects the court to fully clarify its decision. In most cases where another judge can respond to an objection with just one word – “enacted” or “sustained” – Judge Schroeder discusses the law and discusses for a few minutes why he did what he did.
This is a strategy that may be useful for those unfamiliar with the legal implications of the trial, but experts say that if Mr. Rittenhaus is convicted, there could be problems with the appeal. (Prosecutors cannot appeal for acquittal.)
“Whenever judges open their mouths while on the bench, this is another opportunity for appellate lawyers to use it as evidence that the judge made a mistake,” said Steven Wright, a professor of clinical law at the university. Wisconsin-Madison who is following the test.
Some legal observers have criticized Judge Schroeder’s decision as to what evidence is allowed at trial and what words lawyers may use, including the decision he made before the trial began. The word “victim” should be avoided when describing any of the three people shot by Rittenhouse.
But Julius Kim, a defense attorney and former plaintiff in Milwaukee who has defended clients in Judge Schroeder’s court, said he felt the criticism was a bit off.
“I can tell you that I have seen decisions in this case for and against the state and against the state and the defense,” Mr Kim said.
On Thursday, after the testimony in the case was completed, Judge Schroeder brought the jury into the courtroom and asked if there were any veterans on the jury or elsewhere. When no one saw him raise his hand, he reported that Mr. Rittenhouse’s next witness, John Black, was an experienced man and then “encouraged everyone in the courtroom to applaud those who serve their country.”
Some lawyers say the ruling could encourage judges to view witnesses more favorably. This is not the first time Judge Schroeder has issued a notice.
In the past, he has been seen as unusually harsh on defendants. “Defendants ask any judge except Schroeder,” read the 2006 headline in Kenosha News. Several defense attorneys had filed their lawsuits to move Judge Schroeder out of the courtroom, the newspaper reported, adding that judges from other counties were brought in to hear their cases. In 1987, Judge Schroeder ordered the defense attorney to spend one day in prison when he refused to sit down with the judge.
Judge Schroeder served as prosecutor after graduating from Marquette University Law School in 1970. He was appointed by the government to fill a judicial vacancy in 1983 by Tony Earl, a Democrat, and was elected by voters in 1984 and every six years thereafter. He has stood unopposed in every election for the last 25 years.
In Mr. Rittenhaus’s case, Judge Schroeder has repeatedly clashed with the prosecution. He repeatedly slapped the chief prosecutor, Thomas Binger, the assistant district attorney, and shouted, “Don’t be rude to me.”
In the second phase, Mr. Binger began hinting at a video of Mr. Rittenhaus about two weeks before the shooting, in which Mr. Rittenhaus thought he had a gun to shoot at people who were stealing from the pharmacy. The judge had indicated in an earlier decision that the video should not be mentioned in front of the jury, but Mr Binger said his “goodwill explanation” was that the judge had not made a final decision and that the witness had testified the day before. Door to mention it.
“I don’t believe you,” Judge Schroeder replied.
On Thursday, when Mr. Binger tried to ask a video streamer and commentator who recorded part of the Kenosha demonstration if there was political bias on the website, Judge Schroeder stopped the witness from answering.
“This is not a political test,” the judge said.
Julie Bosman And Dan Hinkel Contributed to the report by Kenosha, Vis. Daniel E. Slotnik Also contributed to the report.
