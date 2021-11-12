In Senegal, a Return to Homegrown Rice



We were heading to the Sahel Center, an outpost in Africa, which in 1971 started a Pan-African research institute focusing on increasing self-sufficiency to meet the growing consumption of rice in West Africa. It now has 28 member countries across the continent, including Madagascar, which participates in research exchanges and whose farmers are trained by experts from AfricaRice. Babukar Maneh, an irrigation-rice grower and regional representative of the Center, oversees activities in seven countries in the Sahel region: Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Born in Gambia, he grew up eating both local and imported rice, and remembers a mandingo song that warned young children against eating imported grains. My visit was just before the sowing season, which usually begins in May or June, with harvests in October or November. Maneh’s technicians are busy packing seeds of new rice varieties to send to member countries, especially Mali, where the wet season is about to begin.

In the cooler part of his office, Maneh explained to me how the rice reaches our plate: the rice is a grass and the part we eat grows at the end of the blade or stalk. As they mature, the stalks begin to shed and turn green to yellow. The stalks are then cut and sent through a thresher that separates the grain from what is now basically grass. The grains are dried, then removed from their hulls. In the old days in Senegal, this was done by hand with the help of mortars and mortars, but now it is more commonly done by machine. At this stage, the rice is edible but still has bran, the outer covering which is the difference between brown and white rice. The milling machine then removes the bran and the polishing machine now smoothes the white rice.

There are two different types of pet rice in the world, Maneh told me: Oriza sativa or Asian rice and Oriza glaberima, African rice. Of these two, Oriza Sativa is the most popular and famous; Varieties – from long-grain basmati to short-grain arborio – have been shipped, cultivated, diversified and cooked around the world for centuries. Asian rice was introduced to the African continent by the Portuguese in the 16th century, but African rice has been cultivated for a long time: probably 3,000 years ago in the Inner Niger Delta region of northern Mali. It never became extinct, but in the early 1900’s, farmers were more likely to choose high-yielding Asian varieties. The popularity of Asian rice as compared to African rice is due to centuries of money, experimentation and attention invested in its development from a farmer’s point of view. “It’s like a game,” he said. “You put a lot of money into sports, you get a lot of the talent that comes with it.” The goal of his laboratory and others like this is to jump on the lost centuries of African rice development through breeding, resulting in local farmers wanting to cultivate and local consumers want to buy.