In Silicon Valley, Criminal Prosecutors See No Evil

“Silicon Valley is much cleaner today than it was when I started during the dot-com bubble of the 1990s,” said San Francisco attorney Reed Kathryn, who successfully sued Ms. Holmes and Theranos in 2016 on behalf of investors. did. “Everyone is throwing money at these start-ups. Everyone thinks they are going to win the lottery. It’s easy to be honest.”

In the early 2000s, reforms inspired by the collapse of WorldCom, a long-distance telephone company and Enron, an energy company, have also had an effect.

“Some changes to laws like the Sarbanes-Oxley Act have screwed up accountants,” said Mr. Katherine. “They have to do their job now.”

Thirty years ago, the tech industry was known as much for physical products as it was for software. Actually, software used to be a physical product. If sales were not going well, it presented possibilities of fraud.

MiniScribe, a Colorado disk storage company that had fallen on hard times, was acquired in 1984 by Hambrecht & Quist, major Silicon Valley financiers. The investment firm put in the money and set up its management. In 1988, to keep up with its numbers, MiniScribe managers packed 26,000 bricks into MiniScribe boxes and shipped them to Singapore. When the plan was revealed, the company went bankrupt and the chief executive went to jail.

In this sense, Mr. Katherine said, Ms. Holmes’ case was a throwback. He was accused of making false and misleading statements to investors that Theranos’ proprietary analyst, named Edison, was a medical miracle that could perform a full range of clinical trials. Couldn’t do it.

“She was shipping bricks,” he said. A lawyer for Ms Holmes declined to comment.

Mr Catherine’s findings are not widely accepted. When asked whether tech people have become more honest in decades, Silicon Valley historian Margaret O’Mara bursts into laughter.