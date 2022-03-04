In some there is a web of murder mystery and in some there is a ruckus of affair, these 5 psycho-thriller web series of OTT are like Ajay Devgan’s ‘Rudra’

Ajay Devgn has debuted on the OTT platform with ‘Rudra: The Age of Darkness’. His web series has been released today on Hotstar. This series is about the Special Crime Unit of Mumbai Police, in which Ajay is playing the role of DCP Rudraveer Singh. Rudraveer is the officer who does his job with full rules and truth and because of this some people in his department hate him. It is a psycho crime thriller.

Many more psycho-thriller films and web series like this are available on the OTT platform. Which you can easily watch on your phone or laptop. Let us tell you the names of those web series and some special things related to them.

Kaun: Kaun is a 1999 Indian psychological suspense thriller film. Which is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and the story of this film is written by Anurag Kashyap. Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in this movie. It is said that this entire film was shot in just 15 days. You can also watch this film on YouTube.

Hades: Paatal Lok is a web series, produced by actress Anushka Sharma. This web series is a series of Amazon Prime. In which Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi have been shown the lead roles. The series revolves around the story of an inspector who investigates an attack on a well-known journalist. After which he goes to the darkness of the underworld.

Silence Can You Hear It: This film is a murder mystery filled with thriller suspense. Which the audience cannot take their eyes off without seeing the whole. Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai were seen in important roles in this film. Aban Bharucha is a 2021 Indian Hindi thriller film written and directed by Devhans.

Immaculate: Bedad is one of the best webseries that came in the year 2021. This web series is a psycho-thriller, inspired by short stories written by Anil Ramchandra Sharma. This series has been made to expose the so called respected people and those who lead an ideal life in the eyes of the society.

Checkerboard: Bisaat is a murder mystery created by Vikram Bhatt. Which can be seen on MX Player. Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor have an important role in this series. It tells about dangerous mysteries in the series.