In South Africa, Poachers Now Traffic in Tiny Succulent Plants

STEINKOPF, South Africa – On a moonless night in the desert in the far west of South Africa, Avrill Kaffer had just completed a sale when vehicles with flashing lights emerged from the darkness and a The Stock Theft and Endangered Species officer leapt from behind a nearby bush, ordering him to bring it to the ground.

By the time Mr. Kaffer realized he had been trapped, he was already handcuffed. As he watched, the police opened the eight large cardboard boxes he had brought with him.

Inside, they found thousands of small, brown, pellet-like plants – Conophytums, native to this part of Africa – apparently recently unearthed.

Conophytum, a genus of flowering plants that consists of over 100 species – many of which are listed as endangered – are the latest victims of a global wave of succulent poaching driven by growing demand from collectors and enthusiasts around the world, but especially in China and Korea, experts said.