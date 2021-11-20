In South Sudan, Vaccines Are Overshadowed by Pressing Needs
Last month, the UNICEF vaccination team arrived in the flooded village of Verniol, not far from the South Sudanese capital, in a small motorboat and met the father under a tree on a small piece of dry land.
The team ran through a briefing sheet of facts about the coronavirus and the vaccine, with questions from the father about the shot and its side effects, hoping to pre-empt what they assumed.
But first, what did the father want to know: When will the rain stop?
In recent years, at times, it seems as if rain is the only thing that matters to some South Sudanese. The result was the worst flooding in six decades in parts of South Sudan, affecting one-third of the country.
For most of the 11 million people in this landlocked nation in East Central Africa, one of the poorest countries on earth, the coronavirus epidemic is not at the top of the list of problems.
Many have fled Verniol and other villages in Jonglei State, while those who remain have lost their crops, their livestock and their homes. Since fish is almost the only food available, malnutrition is as prevalent as disease.
In Powell, another village submerged a few hours down the river, which was a road a few years ago, the village leader, James Quier Beaureau, 50, was a little skeptical with UN representatives about how the coronavirus vaccine was developed against all people. Other needs of the village.
“We need medicine and nets,” Mr Bayer said, adding that a thin layer of clouds was still warning of rain. “Now we can think of a way out of this flood.”
The villagers identify the epidemic as a threat. Just maybe not a very pressing one.
“We hear people are dying,” Mr Bior said, “but we haven’t seen anyone here sick.” And besides, he said, “When you’re hungry, you don’t think about other things – you need to fill your stomach first.”
In any case, the issue of vaccines for these villages was created until the flood waters receded. The nearby airstrip was submerged several feet, so the shipment of Johnson & Johnson shots for the area was stranded in the capital, Juba. The runway was finally reopened in mid-November, and vaccinations will begin on Friday, November 26.
South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, was born of hardship and hope, but little has changed since the day its people voted to secede from Sudan in 2011. The ensuing decade has been one of political conflict and humanitarian crisis.
Last month, I spent almost a week with a UN team assessing flood damage and preparing for a vaccine rollout in the region, many of which are now only available by canoe and small motorboat.
In Powell, about a dozen men met to discuss the imminent arrival of the vaccine, with the father listening intently as a team from the UN relief agency, led by 41-year-old Dow Deng. Nearby youngsters were playing chess, with little interest, as the temperature is close to 100 degrees.
It was like that in many places we went to.
A virus born halfway around the world, which has claimed millions of lives, could not cope with the threat posed to their homes.
David Ike Deng Riak, project officer for a local organization, Community in Need Aid, said the disease was not unfamiliar to the region. “Malaria is the major parasitic disease in this area,” he said, “followed by respiratory infections and then of course parasitic worms.”
The floods have made everything worse. People with waterborne diseases like dysentery, giardia, hepatitis and schistosomiasis are seen walking around the hospital. “Because people stay in the water all day,” Mr Riyak said.
Although testing is rare, there is little evidence that covid is a major problem in South Sudan.
UNICEF Communications Officer Yves Willemot said: “Children are dying of malaria, diarrhea and respiratory infections. He said, “We have one in 10 children who have died before the age of five and they are not dying of Kovid-19.
South Sudan is currently administering approximately 152,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine donated from the United States by the global distribution program COVAX. This is the third batch of vaccines the country has received and the Ministry of Health, with the support of various UN agencies, is training vaccinators and facing logistical hurdles in distribution.
When the first batch of vaccines arrived in South Sudan in March, its capacity to deliver was so low that the government decided to donate half of it to neighboring Kenya so that it would not be wasted. The second batch of AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccines arrived on August 31, but was due to expire just a month later. Despite the window being tight, officials say, it was all used up.
Now a third detachment is in the country, this time the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot instead of two.
Vaccination is not the only thing in South Sudan. So there are some baseless rumors about it which are spreading in many parts of the world. In Powell, a village elder expressed direct concern.
“Can we fulfill our duties as men?” Some young chess players finally looked up and asked 58-year-old John Majak Deu with a smile. “Some of our kids, people in the United States, have told us that the vaccine is not good. It will lead to infertility. ”
UN staff testify that infertility is not a side effect of the vaccine.
But there seems to be less hesitation in other areas.
In Juba, the capital of South Sudan, there was a steady stream of people at the vaccination site throughout the city in October.
At one point, the cattle primary health care center, Johnson Gaga, 22, did not get much benefit from the rumors in their neighborhood that the vaccine spreads to the liver and causes death within a year. He wanted his shot so that he could continue his education abroad, in Uganda.
“If you don’t have the vaccine.” “They won’t let us in,” he said.
