In South Sudan, Vaccines Are Overshadowed by Pressing Needs

Last month, the UNICEF vaccination team arrived in the flooded village of Verniol, not far from the South Sudanese capital, in a small motorboat and met the father under a tree on a small piece of dry land.

The team ran through a briefing sheet of facts about the coronavirus and the vaccine, with questions from the father about the shot and its side effects, hoping to pre-empt what they assumed.

But first, what did the father want to know: When will the rain stop?

In recent years, at times, it seems as if rain is the only thing that matters to some South Sudanese. The result was the worst flooding in six decades in parts of South Sudan, affecting one-third of the country.

For most of the 11 million people in this landlocked nation in East Central Africa, one of the poorest countries on earth, the coronavirus epidemic is not at the top of the list of problems.