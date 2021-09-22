In ‘Star Wars: Vision’, Lucasfilm and Anime Join Forces, and Go Rogue
What if some of Japan’s most creative animation studios were left in a galaxy far, far away?
In the anime anthology series “Star Wars: Visions”, Jedi warriors fight enemies with faces like oni (a type of Japanese demon), and straw-hated droids live in feudal villages straight from Akira Kurosawa’s classic samurai film “Yojimbo”. Huh. There are Sith villains and rabbit-girl hybrids, tea-sipping droids (well, that’s actually oil) and sake warriors. The lightsabers are lovingly carried away in traditional wrapping cloth called furoshiki and in red lacquer boxes.
And being this anime, it has over-the-top action sequences, stunning hand-painted backgrounds, and computer-generated wonders. And of course, there are plenty of “kawaii,” the distinctively Japanese form of cuteness.
The series, which premiered Wednesday on Disney+, consists of nine short films from nine different directors from seven different Japanese animation houses, each with a different animation style. Films include a rock opera (“Tatooine Rhapsody”) and an eco-meticulous story (“The Village Bride”), as well as a psychological drama (“Akakiri,” heavy on Blood Spray) and a focus on family. Viewed through the lens of classic yakuza films (“Lop and Ocho”).
It’s the first time outsiders from any country have been given such access to the Star Wars franchise’s themes, ships, characters, and even signature sounds. “I really wanted to use the original lightsaber sounds,” said Kenji Kamiyama (“Napping Princess”), director of “The Ninth Jedi,” the fifth episode of the series. “Kids all over the world imitate that specific sound effect when playing Jedi, and I figured we couldn’t change that sound in our abbreviations.”
But it’s also the first time that outsiders have been allowed to go “off-canon” in such a dramatic way, with stories that exist and are different outside the cinematic universe, which has been lovingly created over six decades. — and has been cherished by generations. Enthusiastic fans are often resistant to even the smallest of changes.
“We were concerned about this: How do we make this work?” Said James Waugh, series showrunner and Lucasfilm’s vice president of franchise content and strategy. “There were moments where I had to go, can we actually do a rock opera in ‘Star Wars’?”
In many ways, this mash-up of the hugely popular world of anime and “Star Wars” is natural. George Lucas brought to Japanese culture by crediting Kurosawa’s 1958 period drama “The Hidden Fortress” with its charismatic protagonist, spirited princess, and two rambunctious and comical farmers as the primary inspiration for his first “Star Wars” film. Be open about the debt of your creation. Since 1977.
And then there are kimono-like garments, lightsaber duets (Mark Hamill and John Boyega trained with kendo experts to prepare them for their onscreen battles) and even the Force itself, elements of Buddhism and Shintoism. with. It has received little attention, or appreciation, by Japanese fans.
“Japan has always received Star Wars with open arms,” said Chris Taylor, author of “How Star Wars Conquered the Universe: The Past, Present and Future of a Multibillion Dollar Franchise.” He pointed to the Japanese box-office release of “The Phantom Menace,” which alone made about 110 million — well below the film’s $115 million production budget.
The project was pitched by Waugh to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who flagged off the series in early 2020; The anime production company Cubic Pictures acted as an important bridge between Lucasfilm and the Japanese studio. It is Lucasfilm Animation’s first collaboration with each of the seven houses, including Production IG (“Ghost in the Shell”), Kamikaze Douga (“Batman Ninja”) and Science SARU, whose feature film “Inu-Oh” The premiere took place in Venice. International Film Festival this month.
“The animation that has come out of Japan is so extraordinary that I was thrilled with the idea of these artists and storytellers interpreting the meaning of ‘Star Wars’,” Kennedy said. “I immediately thought it would take ‘Star Wars’ in a direction it’s never gone before.”
Nevertheless, the decision to flag off “Vision” was not taken lightly.
“We really see ourselves as the custodians of the franchise, and every wrong move, as you know, is all over the internet,” said Jackie Lopez, vice president of franchise production and one of the executive producers at Lucasfilm. As with most new series and spinoffs, he said, “we are very careful to stay true to timeline and theory.”
Maybe that’s why the “approach” is definitely No Part of Star Wars canon. It’s hard enough to set “visions” among other places and times, without ardent fans noticing when and where all of this is happening.
“Going off-canon was really a way to allow creators to explore new worlds and expand possibilities in ways that are unexpected and refreshing,” said Cubic’s chief executive, Justin Leach.
In addition to working out how the “vision” would fit into the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm had to deal with a number of artistic and logistical issues. Anime is a multi-billion dollar industry (five of the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Japan feature anime), and studios across the country are notoriously overworked. There were also geographical and linguistic barriers.
“Akakiri” director Eunyoung Choi said, “One of the most challenging parts was creating visuals that combine the fairy tale-style lessons of Star Wars with the advanced technology found in this universe.” “Finding the right mix of these parts, so that neither overwhelms the other, was particularly important.”
And then Covid-19 hit. In Tokyo and Northern California, hop-for meetings have been replaced by email and video calls.
As work began on the project, creators searched for Star Wars lovers within anime houses, and vice versa. The anime studio consisted of hard-core fans who were inspired by the franchise from their high school days. And many creators of Lucasfilm have long been fans of anime and were in awe of the works of Japanese creators.
“When we had a Zoom call with Takashi-san, he had Star Wars toy shelves and shelves behind him,” said Josh Rimes, Lucasfilm’s director of animation development, referring to Takashi Okazaki, a character designer at Kamikaze Douga. “He was a huge R2-D2 fan and had a really rare toy from the Pepsi promotion in the ’80s.”
The creators had questions about everything, from which starship or landspeeder was right for each setting to the proper color of a Padawan’s robe. Cubic’s head of production, Kanako Shirasaki, facilitated many of these questions in between—including many about the Force.
“If you’ve seen the movies, you have an idea of what it is,” she said. “But it is quite difficult to explain, and everyone has their own different interpretations on it. So there was something very interesting back and forth.”
The anime studio went all in, employing many of Japan’s top voice actors (Masako Nozawa, Takaya Hashi) and creating rich musical scores with on-screen action. Lucasfilm opened its massive vault of lightsaber hooshes and starship engine hums in Skywalker Sound, and oversaw the dub and voice casting of the English version, which featured performances from Alison Brie, Kimiko Glenn, Henry Golding and George Takei, as well as an enthusiastic is included. Tune sung by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Eagle-eyed fans of Star Wars, Kurosawa and Japanese pop culture will spy the Easter eggs galore. In “The Duel” alone, there is a poster for “A New Hope” in the center of town and a clever allusion to Daigoro, the precocious child warrior in Japan’s long-running manga and film epic “Lone Wolf and the Cub”. Is.
For “The Ninth Jedi”, Lucasfilm combined two stories from its director Kamiyama into one. The first consisted of a turbulent period after the Jedis lost their masters and there was no light. The other focused on the lightsabersmith — think a master crafter of samurai swords, but working with super powerful kyber crystals — and his daughter, who is tasked with bringing the weapon to the Jedi.
As with all shorts, once you remove the speeders and starships, the stories come down to the very human relationships between brothers and sisters, teachers and students, warriors and, yes, droids.
“I think the essence of the Star Wars story is not too far removed from the essence of the anime story,” Lopez said. “Anime lets you go further, but the reason you care about it is because you care about that character in their journey.”
