In ‘Star Wars: Vision’, Lucasfilm and Anime Join Forces, and Go Rogue

Nevertheless, the decision to flag off “Vision” was not taken lightly.

“We really see ourselves as the custodians of the franchise, and every wrong move, as you know, is all over the internet,” said Jackie Lopez, vice president of franchise production and one of the executive producers at Lucasfilm. As with most new series and spinoffs, he said, “we are very careful to stay true to timeline and theory.”

Maybe that’s why the “approach” is definitely No Part of Star Wars canon. It’s hard enough to set “visions” among other places and times, without ardent fans noticing when and where all of this is happening.

“Going off-canon was really a way to allow creators to explore new worlds and expand possibilities in ways that are unexpected and refreshing,” said Cubic’s chief executive, Justin Leach.

In addition to working out how the “vision” would fit into the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm had to deal with a number of artistic and logistical issues. Anime is a multi-billion dollar industry (five of the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Japan feature anime), and studios across the country are notoriously overworked. There were also geographical and linguistic barriers.

“Akakiri” director Eunyoung Choi said, “One of the most challenging parts was creating visuals that combine the fairy tale-style lessons of Star Wars with the advanced technology found in this universe.” “Finding the right mix of these parts, so that neither overwhelms the other, was particularly important.”