In Stinging Rebuke, China Tells U.S. Diplomat That Its Rise Can’t Be Stopped

Senior Chinese diplomat bluntly warned the visit on Monday US Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman said the Biden administration’s strategy of continuing both confrontation and cooperation with Beijing was doomed to fail.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told Ms. Sherman that the United States’ “competitive, collaborative and adversarial rhetoric” was a “thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China,” a summary said. comments from Mr. Foreign Ministry sent to reporters.

Ms Sherman’s meetings offered the latest step in the Biden administration’s strategy of stepping up pressure against the Chinese government on multiple fronts, including human rights and internet piracy, while seeking work. together on global issues such as climate change and international health threats. Mr Xie’s remarks underscored the anger that has developed in China towards the United States, compromising the chances of the approach working.

“It appears that a whole-of-government and whole-of-society campaign is being waged to bring down China,” Xie told Ms. Sherman, according to summaries of his comments, which were also released on Chinese foreign policy. ministry website. “Do bad things and get good results. How is it possible ?