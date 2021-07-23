In Stinging Rebuke, China Tells U.S. Diplomat That Its Rise Can’t Be Stopped
Senior Chinese diplomat bluntly warned the visit on Monday US Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman said the Biden administration’s strategy of continuing both confrontation and cooperation with Beijing was doomed to fail.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told Ms. Sherman that the United States’ “competitive, collaborative and adversarial rhetoric” was a “thinly veiled attempt to contain and suppress China,” a summary said. comments from Mr. Foreign Ministry sent to reporters.
Ms Sherman’s meetings offered the latest step in the Biden administration’s strategy of stepping up pressure against the Chinese government on multiple fronts, including human rights and internet piracy, while seeking work. together on global issues such as climate change and international health threats. Mr Xie’s remarks underscored the anger that has developed in China towards the United States, compromising the chances of the approach working.
“It appears that a whole-of-government and whole-of-society campaign is being waged to bring down China,” Xie told Ms. Sherman, according to summaries of his comments, which were also released on Chinese foreign policy. ministry website. “Do bad things and get good results. How is it possible ?
The flurry of combative comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made before and during Ms. Sherman’s talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, suggested that her visit was unlikely to allay disputes that have brooded between Beijing and Washington. The State Department said last week it would discuss Washington’s “serious concerns” over Chinese actions, as well as “areas where our interests align.”
But the Chinese “feel that the emphasis is really on the adversarial aspect; the collaborative aspect is just an opportunity, ”Xie told Ms. Sherman, according to the summary.
The acrimony echoed when high-level talks began between senior Chinese administration officials and Biden in March, when Beijing’s senior foreign policy official Yang Jiechi gave a 16-minute lecture. , accusing them of arrogance and hypocrisy.
Ms. Sherman rose to prominence under the Obama administration as the main negotiator of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after years of controversial talks. Now number 2 in the State Department, she focuses on managing strained relations with China.
While President Biden largely avoided The passionate ideological struggle with the Chinese Communist Party that the Trump administration has pursued in its final year, relations remain strained.
Washington has called on allies to pressure Beijing over the massive detentions and forced labor in Xinjiang and the decline in freedom in Hong Kong.
The Chinese government has also bristled at calls from the United States, the World Health Organization and others for a re-examination of whether the coronavirus could have come out of a laboratory in China, triggering the pandemic.
Chinese officials said last week they were “extremely shocked” by a WHO proposal to take a fresh look at the laboratory leak theory. A report in March of an initial WHO investigation said it was “extremely unlikely” that the coronavirus had spread to the general population through a laboratory leak.
The Biden administration and a coalition of other governments, including NATO member states, also claimed last week that Chinese security services and their contracted hackers were behind widespread breaches of messaging systems. Microsoft.
Under Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has expressed impatience with criticism and demands from Washington, especially over what Beijing sees as internal issues like Hong Kong, Xinjiang and human rights.
“We will never accept unbearably arrogant lectures from these” master teachers! ” “” Xi said in a speech on July 1 marking the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. He also warned that the enemies would “break their heads and spill blood” against a wall of Chinese resolve.
Beijing has repeatedly fought back against sanctions imposed on Hong Kong and Xinjiang with its own bans on Western politicians, human rights groups and academics.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was also due to meet Ms. Sherman in Tianjin, said over the weekend that the United States must learn some humility.
“If the United States still has not learned to get along with other countries on an equal footing, then we have a responsibility to work with the international community to give it a good catch-up lesson,” said Mr. Wang during the interviews. Saturday with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Keith bradsher contributed reports.
