In String of Wins, ‘Biden Democrats’ See a Reality Check for the Left



But moderate party leaders in Capitol Hill and the White House greet the off-year election results with undisguised glee, seeing them as a long-awaited reality check on the Progressive Wing’s claims to the ascendant. Mr Biden’s advisers have viewed the off-year results as validation of his success in 2020 – further proof, they say, that the Democratic Party is defined by its various middle supporters.

Leading lawmakers have also become more willing to embark on contested races after the Democrats’ unexpected losses in the House in 2020, which many blamed on a proliferation of harsh left-wing language around police and socialism. .

Earlier this year, Rep. James E. Clyburn, Majority Whip, and Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, joined with centrist Democrat Troy Carter in a special election. for Congress in Louisiana, helping it defeat a more liberal candidate. Both supported Ms Brown and campaigned for her in Ohio, with Mr Clyburn accusing the far left of untimely slogans that “cut the party’s throat.”

The Democratic New York City Hall primary also won a moderate winner this summer: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who campaigned on an anti-crime message, rallied union support and won immense support from the working class. voters of color. Visiting the White House, Adams called himself “Brooklyn Biden.”

In Virginia, Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond said the trend in Democratic politics this year was unequivocal. A former aide to former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Mr Stoney has endorsed his former boss’s return candidacy this year, backing him against several candidates running on the left. Mr McAuliffe, a white centrist who headed the Democratic National Committee, won the primary in a landslide, sweeping away every city and county in the state.

“When you look at Ohio, New York City and Virginia, voters, and especially Democratic voters, are looking for effective solutions to problems,” Mr. Stoney said. “I know Democrats want to win, but more than anything, they want to elect people who are going to get things done.”