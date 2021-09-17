In submarine deal with Australia, US counters China but angers France

PARIS – President Biden’s announcement to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines has strained the Western Coalition, angering France and foreshadowing a clash with China How conflicting US and European responses could reshape the global strategic map.

Announcing the deal on Wednesday, Mr Biden said it was meant to strengthen alliances and update them as strategic priorities change. But in bringing a Pacific ally closer to face China’s challenge, it appears to have alienated a key European and aggravated already strained ties with Beijing.

France on Thursday expressed outrage over announcements that the United States and Britain would help Australia develop submarines, and that Australia was withdrawing from a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines. At its heart, the diplomatic storm is also a business matter – a loss of revenue for France’s military industry, and profit for American companies.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told FranceInfo radio that the submarine deal was a “unilateral, cruel, unpredictable decision” by the United States, and compared the US move to the hasty and sudden policy changes during the Trump administration. Of. .