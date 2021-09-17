In submarine deal with Australia, US counters China but angers France
PARIS – President Biden’s announcement to help Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines has strained the Western Coalition, angering France and foreshadowing a clash with China How conflicting US and European responses could reshape the global strategic map.
Announcing the deal on Wednesday, Mr Biden said it was meant to strengthen alliances and update them as strategic priorities change. But in bringing a Pacific ally closer to face China’s challenge, it appears to have alienated a key European and aggravated already strained ties with Beijing.
France on Thursday expressed outrage over announcements that the United States and Britain would help Australia develop submarines, and that Australia was withdrawing from a $66 billion deal to buy French-built submarines. At its heart, the diplomatic storm is also a business matter – a loss of revenue for France’s military industry, and profit for American companies.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told FranceInfo radio that the submarine deal was a “unilateral, cruel, unpredictable decision” by the United States, and compared the US move to the hasty and sudden policy changes during the Trump administration. Of. .
Underscoring its fury, France canceled a gala Friday at its embassy in Washington to mark the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Revolutionary War.
“It looks like a new geopolitical order without binding alliances,” said Nicole Bachran, a researcher at Sciences Po in Paris. “To confront China, the United States has chosen a different alliance, with the Anglo-Saxon world separated from France.” She predicted a “very difficult” period in the old friendship between Paris and Washington.
The agreement also seemed to be a turning point in relations with China, which reacted angrily. The Biden administration appears to be proceeding with Beijing by providing a Pacific ally with submarines, which are much harder to detect than conventional ones, as much as the Soviet Union in the 1980s to stop. In Europe the medium-range Pershing II missiles were deployed.
A statement by Mr. Le Drian and Florence Parly, Minister of the French Armed Forces, called “the US choice to exclude a European ally and partner such as France” a regrettable decision that “shows a lack of unity.”
Australian ships will have nuclear reactors for propulsion, but no nuclear weapons.
France and the rest of the European Union are intent on avoiding a direct confrontation with China, as they outlined on Thursday in a policy paper titled “EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific”, the release of which was planned ahead of the fracas. Was.
It said the bloc would pursue “multi-faceted engagement with China” while cooperating on issues of common interest, while “fundamental disagreements exist with China, such as pushing back on human rights.”
The degree of French anger recalled the acrimonious rift between Paris and Washington in 2003 over the Iraq War, and the language involved has not been heard since.
“It is not done between allies,” said Mr. Le Drian. His comparison of Mr Biden to Mr Trump certainly appears to be taken as a serious disgrace at the White House.
And France said it had not been consulted on the deal. “We heard about it yesterday,” Ms Parly told RFI Radio.
The Biden administration said it had not told French leaders in advance, as it was clear they would be unhappy with the deal.
The administration decided it was up to Australia whether or not to tell Paris, a US official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to address the matter publicly. But he allowed that the French had a right to be offended, and the decision was likely to fuel France’s desire for an EU military capability independent of the United States.
Administration officials described the president’s commitment to the Atlantic Coalition as unwavering, and Mr Biden said on Wednesday that the deal was “about investing in and updating our sources of strength, our alliances.”
At least with respect to France, one of America’s oldest allies, this claim backfired. France struck its deal in 2016 to provide Australia with conventional submarines, and a legal battle over its collapse appears inevitable.
“A knife in the back,” Mr Le Drian said of the Australian decision, noting that Australia was rejecting a deal for a strategic partnership that involved “a lot of technology transfer and a contract for a period of 50 years.” ” Included.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not even mention France in the videoconference with Mr Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the deal was announced.
Britain’s partnership with the United States in the deal is another bottleneck for France, following Britain’s exit from the European Union and Mr Johnson’s adoption of a “Global Britain” strategy aimed largely at the Indo-Pacific region. . The long-standing French suspicion of the Anglophone cabal pursuing its own interests to the exclusion of France is not far below the surface.
The deal also challenged French President Emmanuel Macron over some of his central strategic choices. He is determined that France should not get caught up in an increasingly harsh confrontation between China and the United States.
Rather, Mr Macron wants France to lead the EU to a middle path between the two great powers, demonstrating “European strategic autonomy” at the core of his vision. He has talked about an autonomous Europe operating “next to the US and China”.
Such comments have been an irritant – if not more so, given how far Europe stands militarily from such autonomy – for the Biden administration. Mr. Biden is particularly sensitive to the question of American 20th-century sacrifices to France in two world wars, and France’s pricks at its independence within the NATO alliance. Mr Macron has not been to the White House since Mr Biden took office, and there is no indication he will be coming anytime soon.
The EU Statement on the Indo-Pacific Strategy committed European countries to a deeper partnership in the region at all levels.
Its wording, combining broad “engagement” with disagreements over human rights, broadly reflects Mr Macron’s pursuit of a policy that does not risk breaking up with China, but also avoids bowing down to Beijing. France said the strategy reaffirmed “its desire for very ambitious action aimed at preserving the ‘sovereign liberty’ of all in the region.”
The document did not anticipate Australian nuclear submarines, potentially armed with cruise missiles, to become a powerful player in the Pacific, which could alter the naval balance of power in a region where China is expanding its influence.
Presenting Europe’s strategy, the EU’s head of foreign policy, Josep Borrell Fonteles, said in Brussels that the submarine deal reinforced the bloc’s need for greater strategic autonomy.
“I think a deal like that was not cooked the day before yesterday,” Borrell said. “Despite that, we were not informed.” The US-British-Australian agreement, he argued, was more evidence that the bloc “must exist for itself, as others exist for themselves.”
Conventional submarines can remain submerged for several days or at most weeks, while nuclear-powered submarines patrol underwater for months. Their range is limited only to their food supply.
“In terms of maritime combat space, there is no comparison in capability, no matter how good a diesel boat is, especially given the vast distance of the Pacific Ocean,” said Adam James G., a former Supreme Commander of NATO forces. Stavridis said. in Europe. “This will allow full interoperability with the US Pacific Fleet, the dominant maritime force in the Pacific. This is technically and geopolitically smart on the part of the Australian people. “
Mr Biden, with his “America-is-back” foreign-policy message, promised to revive the country’s alliances, which were particularly weakened by Mr Trump’s dismissal of NATO and the EU. From Madrid to Berlin, expectations were high. But a brief honeymoon quickly sparked renewed tension.
The French were disappointed that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken did not make Paris, where he lived for many years, one of his first destinations in Europe. And they were outraged when Mr Biden made his decision on a US withdrawal from Afghanistan if any consultation with European allies had contributed to the war effort.
“Not even a phone call,” Ms Bachran said of the Afghan decision.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Mr Biden described France as a key ally with a significant presence in the Indo-Pacific. But the president’s decision, at least in the eyes of France, appears to be a mockery of that observation.
The French statement on Thursday said France was “the only European nation present in the Indo-Pacific region, with approximately two million civilians and more than 7,000 military personnel” in overseas territories such as French Polynesia and New Caledonia in the Pacific and in Reunion. Indian Ocean.
Next week, Mr Biden will meet with the leaders of the “Quad” at the White House – an informal partnership of Australia, India, Japan and the United States – in the equivalent of a statement of shared resolution in relations with Beijing. He will also meet with Mr Johnson, apparently before the Quad gathering.
Given the Australian agreement, these meetings would again suggest to France that in a China-centered 21st century, old allies in continental Europe matter less.
For Britain, joining the Security Coalition was another testament to Mr Johnson’s determination to tie his country closer to the United States in the post-Brexit era. Mr Johnson has sought to portray himself as a loyal partner of Mr Biden on issues such as China and climate change.
London’s ties with Washington were strained by the Biden administration’s lack of consultation on Afghanistan. But the partnership on the nuclear submarine deal shows Britain remains a preferred partner over France in sensitive areas of security, intelligence sharing and military technology.
Reporting was contributed by Helen Cooper and Eric Schmidt in Washington; Aurelian Breeden in Paris; Mark Landler in London; and Alien Peltier in Brussels.
