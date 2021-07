In ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, ‘Baagha’ got drunk after getting drunk, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘ghost’ climbed

In the recent episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bagha was seen drinking and swinging. The condition of Bagha became such that all the people of Gokuldham Society were seen confused.

#Taarak #Mehta #Ooltah #Chashmah #Baagha #drunk #drunk #Shahrukh #Khans #ghost #climbed