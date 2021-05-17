In Taliban-Controlled Areas, Afghan Girls Are Fleeing for an Education

Two districts in Afghanistan’s northwest supply a glimpse into life beneath the Taliban, who’ve fully reduce off training for teenage women.

SHEBERGHAN, Afghanistan — The order to close down the ladies’ faculties was introduced on the mosque, in a gathering with village elders. The information filtered by the lecturers, in subdued conferences at college students’ properties. Or got here in a curt letter to the native faculties’ chiefs.

Appeals to the Taliban, arguing and entreaties have been ineffective. So three years in the past, women older than 12 stopped attending courses within the two rural districts simply south of this low-slung provincial capital in Afghanistan’s northwest. As much as 6,000 women have been pushed out of college, in a single day. Male lecturers have been abruptly fired: What they’d achieved, supplied an training to women, was in opposition to Islam, the Taliban stated.

Throughout Afghanistan the orders have been just like these issued simply 40 miles south of Jowzjan Province’s capital. In districts managed by the Taliban, no extra education for all however the youngest women, with some few exceptions. The Taliban’s message: Teenage women needs to be at residence serving to their moms.