In ‘Ted Lasso,’ Juno Temple Makes Nice

When Juno Temple first heard about Jason Sudeikis, she assumed he messaged the wrong actress.

For a decade and a half, Temple had played a parade of troubled and unsettling young women in films like “Atonement,” “Killer Joe” and “Afternoon Delight.” She had hardly ever done a comedy. So when Sudeikis texted her about a role in “Ted Lasso,” the extravagant, ultra-Emmy-nominated sitcom that begins its second season on Apple TV + on Friday, she suspected he had mistaken her for someone else.

“I was like, Oh my God, this is gonna be awkward,” Temple, 32, said, lounging against a furry pillow on the porch of his Los Angeles home during a recent video call.

Sudeikis was not mistaken. “Ted Lasso,” a sitcom about an American football coach sent to run an English Premier League football club, is a predominantly male show. Brendan Hunt, a creator of “Ted Lasso”, called it “very, very heavy.” But there are two great parts for women: Rebecca Walton, the team owner, and Keeley Jones, the girlfriend of a star player. The producers had struggled to cast Keeley.

Keeley is a glamorous girl and a casual topless model. “I’m sort of famous for being almost famous,” she explains in a first episode. The actresses the producers had auditioned for at that time had focused on the shimmering exterior of Keeley’s body, not the big brain and bigger heart underneath. Temple, a self-described “eccentric nutcase” who is not voluptuous, was not an obvious choice.