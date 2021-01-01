In Tekke, Tek Chand will lead the Indian contingent: Mariyappan Thangavelu in isolation; Tech Chand to be India’s flag bearer; Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony today; India suffered a major setback ahead of the opening ceremony, six players, including Thangavelu, were left out, Tech Chand will be the flag bearer.

Hours before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, flag bearer Mariappan Thangavelu and five other members of the Indian contingent were separated after coming in contact with a Kovid-19 infected person. According to the information here, none of the players have tested positive in the last six days.

As a precautionary measure, they will remain in quarantine. Mariyappan will replace Mariyappan as the new flag bearer for the country at the inaugural ceremony of Indian Para-lete Thalit Tech Chand. “We have recently received information from the Tokyo Paralympic COVID control room that six of our Para athletes had close contact with an infected person during a trip to Tokyo,” said India captain Gursharan Singh. Of the six, Mariappan and Vinod Kumar were found to be close associates. It is unfortunate that Mariyappan could not attend the inauguration ceremony while he was the flag bearer. Tech Chand will now take over the responsibility of flag bearer in his place.



Although he was tested for 6 days after arriving in Tokyo and all his reports are negative, the organizing committee has advised Maripan not to attend today’s opening ceremony. The ceremony will start at 4.30 pm Indian time.

Mariappan, who competes in the men’s high jump F42 competition, is allowed to practice, but his timing will be different. The F42 category is for athletic athletes who have an inactive range of leg weakness, leg length, muscle weakness, or leg motion.

