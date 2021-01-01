In Tekke, Tek Chand will lead the Indian contingent: Mariyappan Thangavelu in isolation; Tech Chand to be India’s flag bearer; Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony today; India suffered a major setback ahead of the opening ceremony, six players, including Thangavelu, were left out, Tech Chand will be the flag bearer.
Hours before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, flag bearer Mariappan Thangavelu and five other members of the Indian contingent were separated after coming in contact with a Kovid-19 infected person. According to the information here, none of the players have tested positive in the last six days.
Although he was tested for 6 days after arriving in Tokyo and all his reports are negative, the organizing committee has advised Maripan not to attend today’s opening ceremony. The ceremony will start at 4.30 pm Indian time.
Mariappan, who competes in the men’s high jump F42 competition, is allowed to practice, but his timing will be different. The F42 category is for athletic athletes who have an inactive range of leg weakness, leg length, muscle weakness, or leg motion.
