In terms of price, features, and mileage, who is the best option in the budget of 5 lakhs, know here

If your budget is less then here you can know who is the better option in Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Santro in the budget of Rs 5 lakh.

If you are planning to buy a new car this festive season but have not yet been able to choose a car from all the options available in the market.

So today we will tell you the complete details of two popular cars of the country which give long mileage with premium features at a low price.

In this comparison, today we have Tata Tigor and Hyundai Santro, in which you know which of these two low budget cars is better in price, mileage and features.

Tata Tigor: Tata Tigor is a premium long mileage hatchback that Tata Motors has launched in the market with 10 variants. Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given in 1199 cc engine which is 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Tata Motors has given a 7.0-inch infotainment system in this car which will connect with Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, features like 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, power windows and cruise control have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Tiago, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 23.84 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 4.99 lakh.

Hyundai Santro: It is a popular hatchback car of its company which is liked for its low price and stylish design. The company has launched this car in the market with four variants.

In this car Hyundai has given the engine of 1086 cc which is 1.1 liter capacity petrol engine and this engine generates power of 69 PS and peak of 99 Nm, mated to 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Hyundai Santro, the company has given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this car which will connect with Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, features like rear parking camera with sensor, rear AC vents, dual airbags on the front seat have been provided in the car.

Regarding mileage, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.76 lakh.