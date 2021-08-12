In Texas, a Quarantine Camp for Migrants With Covid-19

MISSION, Texas – On the banks of the Rio Grande in South Texas, the sprawling Anzalduas Park has long been a popular spot for birding, family dining, and fishing. But earlier this month, the expanse of prairie with barbecues and picnic tables was banned, turned into a large Covid-19 quarantine camp for migrants who have passed through Mexico.

Buses now stop to drop passengers off under a large circular pavilion, where scruffy families line up, waiting to be tested for the coronavirus. People who test positive should stay at camp, often with their families, until they are free from the virus.

This week, at least 1,000 migrants were housed in the teeming camp, erected by the nearby town of McAllen as an emergency measure to contain the spread of the virus beyond the southwest border. About 1,000 more are quarantined elsewhere in the Rio Grande Valley, some of them in hotel rooms paid for by a private charity.

South Texas cities, the busiest crossing points along the border, now find themselves in a heartbreaking place where two international crises intersect: a growing escalation of migrants and the rise of the Delta variant of the virus, forcing city ​​leaders and non-governmental organizations to step up testing and quarantine operations as the border patrol continues to refrain from testing newly arrived migrants.