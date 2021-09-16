In the Age of Throwers, Adam Wainwright Is a Pitcher

Adam Wainwright is having fun, as expected from a 40-year-old pitcher in the renaissance season. More frankly, though, he decided to have fun at spring training six months ago, when his schedule might have upset him.

For three consecutive starts, Wainwright, a right-handed veteran for the St. Louis Cardinals, found himself a match against the same opponent, the Houston Astros. Not a big problem, really, but inconvenient nonetheless – encountering the same hitters over and over again, he said, may have robbed him of the secret and allowed too many hits. .

Then Wainwright contemplated the wondrous prospects of his job. He throws four pitches – a sinking fastball, a cutter, a changeup and a knockout curveball – and of course, he can switch places. With so many looks on a single hitter, he would overload their internal hard drive and scour his scouting reports on it. He will toy with them.

Now Wainwright is 16-7 with 2.88 earned run average in 190⅓ innings. He can pitch in the playoffs for the ninth time in 16 seasons, should the Cardinals (76-69) grab one of the National League’s wild-card spots, and he stands out as a throwback—that kind of pitcher. The one who believes he has the advantage when facing a team for the third or fourth time through the order. Many teams turn to the bullpen at that point, a reflex that upsets a craftsman.