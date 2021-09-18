In the BMW Championship, Sam Burns is steady once again

This is the first PGA Tour event held in Caves Valley and the first Tour event in the Baltimore area since 1962. Thursday’s round was played in the low 90s, which made the course’s sharp elevation changes and topsy-turvy topography a challenge. For players and caddies alike to navigate. Burns considered the unfamiliar scenario a potential advantage.

“I love it, maybe we can do something different about playing the course that the other players didn’t,” he said. “These are big greens with a lot of slope and if you get into the wrong places you can have a 20 foot putt with a break of six feet, which is difficult to manage.

“I think I did a good job today not to put the ball on the greens in the wrong places.”

What Burns did was mostly to drive his golf ball into the hole from where it was on the putting surface. A brilliant greenside bunker shot at No. 8 was followed by a six-foot birdie put on the seventh hole and a four-foot birdie put to save the par. On the 11th hole, his approach shot from 115 yards rolled to within 10 feet of the hole. , leading to another birdie. Par-5 On 12th, Burns’ tee shot nearly landed in a pond and his second shot missed the green but he left a pitch shot to within seven feet of the hole and then a put for the second of four consecutive birdies. drowned.

“I was calm and feeling very prepared which helps when you’re standing on those straps,” Burns said. “Once they start falling it eases on the next and the next. But mostly I think having a good game plan has made all the difference.”

Burns has now shot 64 in four of his last eight rounds on the PGA Tour since early August. He laughed when the statue was mentioned to him.