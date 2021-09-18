In the BMW Championship, Sam Burns is steady once again
OWINGS MILLS, MD – Sam Burns, who won his first PGA Tour event in May, made two birdies in his first four holes during the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. It was a good start for Burns, a lesser-known Tour pro competing with a galaxy of top golfers in the tournament, which is the second of three events in the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
But on the fifth hole, the 25-year-old Burns began to play with extraordinary power and a clever touch on the greens. Burns, who was named the nation’s top college player at Louisiana State in 2017, fired a par-4 fifth green from 310 yards, and then dropped his eagle a disappointing 12 feet from the hole.
Burns sinks a birdie putt to take an early lead at Caves Valley Golf Club in the Baltimore suburbs. Burns, who has moved up to 25th in the men’s world rankings with a win at the Valspar Championship this spring and another three in third place or better, then went on his quick start with five birdies and eight pars. Took the lead of the tournament. Last 13 holes for a bogie-free round of eight-under par 64.
Near the conclusion of Thursday’s round, Burns was joined at eight-under par by Rory McIlroy. The event’s defending champion Jon Rahm also leveled the lead with eight birdies without a bogey for 64 runs.
This is the first PGA Tour event held in Caves Valley and the first Tour event in the Baltimore area since 1962. Thursday’s round was played in the low 90s, which made the course’s sharp elevation changes and topsy-turvy topography a challenge. For players and caddies alike to navigate. Burns considered the unfamiliar scenario a potential advantage.
“I love it, maybe we can do something different about playing the course that the other players didn’t,” he said. “These are big greens with a lot of slope and if you get into the wrong places you can have a 20 foot putt with a break of six feet, which is difficult to manage.
“I think I did a good job today not to put the ball on the greens in the wrong places.”
What Burns did was mostly to drive his golf ball into the hole from where it was on the putting surface. A brilliant greenside bunker shot at No. 8 was followed by a six-foot birdie put on the seventh hole and a four-foot birdie put to save the par. On the 11th hole, his approach shot from 115 yards rolled to within 10 feet of the hole. , leading to another birdie. Par-5 On 12th, Burns’ tee shot nearly landed in a pond and his second shot missed the green but he left a pitch shot to within seven feet of the hole and then a put for the second of four consecutive birdies. drowned.
“I was calm and feeling very prepared which helps when you’re standing on those straps,” Burns said. “Once they start falling it eases on the next and the next. But mostly I think having a good game plan has made all the difference.”
Burns has now shot 64 in four of his last eight rounds on the PGA Tour since early August. He laughed when the statue was mentioned to him.
“Well yeah, obviously I wish I could shoot 64 every day,” he said. “But it doesn’t happen. I think the biggest thing for me, especially with this week hot and humid, is I just need to rest, stay hydrated and focus there. I think that’s the challenge.” Is.”
Burns had a plan to maintain his lead in the conditions.
“It’s just a nap this afternoon,” he said.
If Burns can continue his current stellar run and struggle for the FedEx Cup playoff title, earning him $15 million, he could be a contender for the 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup squad named Next week’s season-ending tour will be named after the championship. Atlanta. Burns is currently ranked 17th in the US Ryder Cup standings. United States team captain Steve Stryker will make six selections, while the top six players in the standings – based on a points system relating to recent results – will automatically qualify. A hot golfer, who lacks experience in the international game, is always a lure to the Ryder Cup captain.
“Captain Striker can go any way, so it’s not all in my control,” Burns said on Thursday. “I’m just going to go out and try to play the best golf I can. If it works, incredible. If it doesn’t, I’ll work hard for the team.”
