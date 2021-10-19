In the case of attack on outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP MLA said that the government should give free AK-47 to the migrants

Gyanu said that the government should give AK-47 to outsiders for free, so that they can protect themselves.

There is anger among the people of Bihar due to the terrorist attacks on the people of Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir. In such a situation, the statement of BJP MLA from Bihar Gyanendra Singh Gyanu has come to the fore.

He has said that the people who are coming from outside and settling in Kashmir, the government should amend the constitution and give them arms license, so that they can protect themselves from terrorists.

Gyanu said that the government should give AK-47 to outsiders for free, so that they can protect themselves. This statement of Gyanu has come at a time when the people of Bihar are being killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MLA has demanded protection from the central government and asked to take action. He has said that something should be done so that the people of Bihar do not migrate from Kashmir. He said that there should be a system of employment for the citizens at one place, where there is also security.

Gyanu also said that the actions of the terrorists are cowardly, they are shooting the people who earn daily. If the public gets weapons, then they will be able to protect themselves. When the answer to the brick will be met with the stone, only then the situation will improve.

Before Gyanu, the statement of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also came to the fore. Manjhi had said that hand over Kashmir to Biharis for 15 days, the situation will be fine.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had also expressed concern over the attacks on the people of Bihar in Kashmir. He spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed.

Let us inform that on Sunday, two workers were shot dead at Vanpoh in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. These deceased were residents of Bihar. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav had said that due to the failure of the government, there is a migration from Bihar in 16 years. People are moving out of Bihar due to lack of employment.