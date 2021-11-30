In the case of beating up a female advocate, the former bar head was only fined, the lawyer swinging in the courtroom, has retired as a session judge.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Rajiv Khosla, former president of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, to a total fine of Rs 40,000 for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994. The court pronounced the order in the presence of hundreds of lawyers in the courtroom. Some lawyers stood on top of tables and chairs to hear the verdict. During this, happiness was expressed by raising slogans of advocate Ekta Zindabad and Rajiv Khosla Zindabad in the court room itself.

According to PTI, the court had convicted Khosla in the case on October 29. Khosla was convicted under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (threatening). Complainant Sujata Kohli had alleged that in August 1994, Khosla had dragged her by her hair. There is a provision of imprisonment up to two years under these sections. But Khosla was let off with only a fine. The special thing is that Kohli was a lawyer in the Tis Hazari court at that time. Later, she became a judge in a Delhi court and retired as a district and sessions judge last year.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar said in the order that under Section 323, Khosla will have to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 each to the state and the victim within a month. For section 506, he will have to pay 20 thousand rupees to the state and the victim. Before the order was pronounced, the lawyers raised slogans and said that the judges were acting under pressure. During this, policemen were also standing outside the court room for security.

Kohli, who appeared through video conference, said that after the verdict, Khosla used unparliamentary language against the court and the judge. Why is the accused Khosla being allowed to enter the court with the crowd, he said. He is here with hundreds of lawyers. The convict repeatedly shows that he has no respect for the rule of law. He likes to abuse the court.