In the city from where the corona spread in China, cases of infection started coming again after a year, Wuhan said – will test every citizen

China, which claims to have controlled the havoc of Corona to a great extent, is again in its grip. In China, the city where the corona spread from Wuhan to the whole world, cases of infection are coming up again after a year. The CPC government has decided that they will control the situation by conducting a test of the entire city. Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Beijing has announced strict restrictions on foreign travel of its citizens.

China has claimed to have completed the vaccination of more than half the population. China implemented a very strict lockdown to control the virus in Wuhan, the first center of Corona. Good results were also seen from this. The Wuhan administration had imprisoned the entire city in its homes. All domestic transport was closed. But in the new developments, seven new cases of corona virus have been reported among the workers. Due to this, the winds are seen blowing on the face of the health department there. It is clearly being seen how the fear of Corona dominates China.

The population of the city of Wuhan is about 11 million. An official said that nucleic acid test of all citizens will be done, so that any possibility of spreading the corona virus can be eliminated. Keep in mind that this dangerous virus has returned after a year in Wuhan. Sources say that the Delta variant has also reached many cities in China. Continuous cases of infection are being found in Nanjing province of China.

People are also being tested in many other big cities including Beijing. Where cases of corona infection are being found in clusters, buildings or premises are also being sealed. The process of mandatory quarantine has also been expedited. In the eastern city of Yangzhou, near Nanjing, 40 new cases have also been found after a massive corona investigation campaign. After this people have been asked to stay in their homes.

According to the report of China’s official newspaper Global Times, the Delta variant has been found in 18 provinces. In the last 10 days, 300 domestic cases of infection have been reported in at least 18 provinces of China. Earlier, China had prevented the spread of infection after months of hard work.





