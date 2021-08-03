In the Infrastructure Bill, a Recognition: Climate Change Is a Crisis

When it comes to dealing with the consequences of global warming, no amount of money seems to be too much, and bipartisan consensus is easy to find. The deal between Republicans and Democrats to cut emissions that cause global warming is more elusive, as Republicans are largely reluctant to limit the use of fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal.

As a result, Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration aim to incorporate more aggressive climate action into a separate budget bill, which Democrats hope to pass even without Republican votes.

The infrastructure bill, which could be passed in the Senate this week, still faces uncertainty in the House, where progressives oppose provisions to finance natural gas and nuclear power plants, among others. But money to protect communities from rising sea levels and extreme weather has few opponents.

“The climate crisis is affecting both the red states and the blue states,” said Senator Tom Carper, Democrat of Delaware and chair of the environment and public works committee, in a statement. Many of his Republican colleagues, he added, “have seen firsthand how dire the consequences can be if we don’t invest in resilience.”

The bill would also fundamentally transform the country’s approach to preparing for climate change.

Until recently, federal disaster policy has focused on spending money after a storm, wildfire, or other calamity, to rebuild what has been lost.