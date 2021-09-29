In the IPL, Varun Sharma and famous entertainers gave a fun experience to cricket commentators

In India, cricket and movies are considered religions. But imagine what would happen if one experienced both at the same time. While VIVO is known as the hub of IPL cricket, Disney + Hotstar is also boosting the entertainment of India’s favorite cricket event. Renowned comedians and entertainers in India will make you laugh as you add a new color of entertainment directly to cricket action. These include names like Varun Sharma, Abhishek Upamanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Bhadana, Amit Tandon, Harsh Gujral, Angad Singh Raynal, Vrajesh Hirji, Mantra, Zakir Khan who will enter the commentary box and make the best of this season of VIVO IPL. Will bind.

Cricket cannot be separated from personality

Speaking about it, actor Varun Sharma said, ‘Cricket cannot be separated from my personality and I have been there since I grew up. I love making every big cricket match an event with friends and family. The VIVO IPL in particular is a big celebration for all Indians.

Have fun with the best entertainers

Varun further said, “VIVO IPL brings everyone together to give joy and happiness to their favorite team. From a young age, I used to sit in on matches and be a commentator in the family. Now working with hotstar friends is like going back to childhood. I’m sure it will be interesting for the best entertainers.

Cricket commentary in a new way

At the same time, as a cricket commentator, comedian and cricket fan Zakir Khan expressed his excitement, saying, ‘Disney + Hotstar is the most favorite place for all youngsters. I am a big fan of cricket and IPL is like a festival for me, when I stop everything and plan my day around the match of my favorite team. Through Hotstar Friends, we are bringing the idea of ​​cricket commentary in a new way and giving a touch of humor to all cricket fans. Let me tell you, Zakir has hosted the opening episodes of Hotstar Friends.