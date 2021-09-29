In the IPL, Varun Sharma and famous entertainers gave a fun experience to cricket commentators
Cricket cannot be separated from personality
Speaking about it, actor Varun Sharma said, ‘Cricket cannot be separated from my personality and I have been there since I grew up. I love making every big cricket match an event with friends and family. The VIVO IPL in particular is a big celebration for all Indians.
Have fun with the best entertainers
Varun further said, “VIVO IPL brings everyone together to give joy and happiness to their favorite team. From a young age, I used to sit in on matches and be a commentator in the family. Now working with hotstar friends is like going back to childhood. I’m sure it will be interesting for the best entertainers.
Cricket commentary in a new way
At the same time, as a cricket commentator, comedian and cricket fan Zakir Khan expressed his excitement, saying, ‘Disney + Hotstar is the most favorite place for all youngsters. I am a big fan of cricket and IPL is like a festival for me, when I stop everything and plan my day around the match of my favorite team. Through Hotstar Friends, we are bringing the idea of cricket commentary in a new way and giving a touch of humor to all cricket fans. Let me tell you, Zakir has hosted the opening episodes of Hotstar Friends.
#IPL #Varun #Sharma #famous #entertainers #gave #fun #experience #cricket #commentators
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.