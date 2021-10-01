In the Mets Home finale, Change Was in the Air

The Mets played their last home game of the season on a Thursday in the final hours of September. It was dark at the time of the game, and flags fluttered over Citi Field in the cold wind. Most of the players were not wearing long sleeves, but most fans burst out laughing. Summer is over.

Many loyalists showed up to watch the team – 24,312 for a midweek night game against the Miami Marlins, also ran in another National League East. The Mets ruled the division for most of the season, but crashed hard. They are the first team to spend more than 100 days in first place, yet finish with a losing record. It’s a lot to process.

“A lot of positive things have happened,” Pete Alonso said after batting practice in the home dugout. “But I need some time to reflect on the lessons and the things that I need to do to take this team to the top. Because I love being a mate. I really love this outfit and I am in love with this fan base. But I hate losing.”