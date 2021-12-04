In the Michigan Shooting, What Is the School’s Responsibility?

First, a teacher found Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition online. The next day, there was a disturbing note on his desk: “Thoughts will not stop. Help me

School officials met with Mr. Crumbley, 15, and his parents and informed them that he needed to start counseling within 48 hours. After his parents opposed bringing him home, the administrators allowed him to stay at the school.

Shortly afterwards, Mr. Crumbley shot dead four students in Oakland County, MC, according to the prosecutor, who presented a series of shocking incidents while announcing involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents on Friday.

Now, Oxford High School’s actions are also under scrutiny, raising questions about the school’s responsibility and whether it could have a legal effect on administrators. Asked if her office was paying attention to the behavior of school officials, plaintiff Karen M. “The investigation is ongoing,” McDonald said.