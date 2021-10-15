in the mid of festival Ravan was worshiped in a temple in Mathura

The program was organized by Lankesh Mitra Mandal on the banks of river Yamuda. Ravana is worshiped here every year.

On Dussehra, when the whole country was celebrating the festival as a symbol of the victory of Lord Rama over Lanka, then Lankadhipati Ravana was being worshiped in a temple in Mathura, UP. In the Shiva temple of Mathura, the city of Krishna, Ravana was worshiped amidst Vedic chants and the sound of a conch.

Significantly, the day of Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. On this day Lord Rama killed Ravana and freed the earth from tyranny. For centuries, in our country, Dussehra is celebrated as the victory of good over evil.

Ravana’s effigy is burnt as a way of killing Ravana, but a different kind of worship took place in Mathura. However, the DM of the area says that no untoward incident has taken place on this occasion.

Lankesh Mitra Mandal said that Lord Shiva is bathed with curd, milk, honey, ghee and khandsari before worshiping Ravana in the temple. The organization says that the mistake of Ravana should be forgiven. Ravana had abducted mother Janaki to avenge Lakshman’s degrading act. Lakshman had insulted his sister Surpanakha.

Mandal claimed that Ravana had acted as a priest for Rama. Ravana had also blessed him with victory.

Mandal President Advocate Omveer Saraswat said that as there is opposition to burning of crops, similarly the government should make a policy regarding burning of Ravana’s effigy. He says that he is going to place the matter before the Supreme Court. It is an evil to burn an effigy of a scholar like Lankapati Ravana every year. In Hinduism, there is a system of performing the last rites of a person only once, but in our society the practice of effigy burning is being adopted on wrong grounds since ancient times. His organization opposes this evil.