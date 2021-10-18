In the month of October, these smartphones are available for less than Rs 10,000, some have a strong battery and some have a camera.

If you are also planning to take a smartphone, then let us tell you that in the month of October, there is a great offer on Amazon India. In which there is a chance to buy smartphones from Samsung to Redmi within Rs 10,000. The specialty of these phones is that if a phone has a strong battery of 6000mAh, then in any phone you get a camera with 48MP. Apart from this, you can also take these phones at a low price by using a credit card.

Samsung Galaxy M12

In this phone you get 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera setup. In addition, you are given an 8MP (F2.2) front camera. It gets a powerful battery with 6000mAH lithium-ion. Along with this, you are also given 1 year manufacturer warranty. Maintenance facility is also given for six months if something goes wrong with the phone. It runs Android 11. Its display size comes with 16.55 centimeters (6.5-inch) HD+ TFT LCD and when it comes to the variant, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its price is Rs 9,499 on Amazon. On which you can get discount by applying Citibank credit card.

Redmi 9 Prime

The rear camera of this phone is given 13MP and 8MP front camera, along with many modes also come in it. Its display size comes with a large 6.53-inch FHD + multi-touch. Its memory storage is being given 4GB and 64GB. Whereas you can increase it to 512GB then. It runs Android v10. Talking about its battery, it comes with 5020 mAh large lithium polymer. It also comes with a one year warranty. You can buy it from Amazon for Rs 9,999.

Tecno Spark 7T

In this smartphone, you are given 8MP selfie camera and double flash with 48MP back camera. Along with this, you get a strong battery of 6000mAh which can run on standby mode for 36 days. Its display size will be 6.52HD +. Helio G35 Gaming Processor is given in this. It is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Along with this, you are also given a finger sensor in it. Its price on Amazon is Rs 8,499. It runs the latest version Android 11.