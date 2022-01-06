In the name of fake crypto coin 900 investors lost 1200 crores

In the year 2020, due to the Corona epidemic, there was a lockdown in the entire country, when the game of Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for fake cryptocurrencies was started.

You must have heard the name Bitcoin. The popularity of cryptocurrencies like this is at its peak all over the world but now slowly thugs are also doing the work of duping people. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a person from Kerala got money invested in non-existent fake crypto on the lines of an IPO and defrauded around 900 people to the tune of Rs 1200 crore.

The Indian Express quoted ED officials as saying that the mastermind of this scam started the game of Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for fake crypto when the country was under lockdown in the year 2020 due to Corona epidemic. Investors associated with this scam had bought the alleged crypto currency ‘Morris Coin’ listed on the Franck Exchange, a Coimbatore-based cryptocurrency exchange.

How was the whole scam done? In the case, the officials said that the lock-in period of this fake currency was 300 days and the value of 10 Morris Coin was around 15 thousand. The perpetrators of this entire scam had provided an e-wallet to the investors and said that as soon as the exchange trended, its prices would go up. But the promoters of this fake currency embezzled all the money and illegally spent this money in immovable properties in many places including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Film actors also on the radar of ED: For investigation in this case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided all the places related to this scam in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. These include Bengaluru-based Long Rich Technology, Morris Trading Solutions, among others. At the same time, the names of Malayali film actor Unni Mukundan’s company Nextel Group and Unni Mukundan Films are also included in these companies.

The actor clarified in the matter: At the same time, in a conversation with the media, the actor says that the name of a film production company related to me is also included in the search process of the investigating agency. In such a situation, whatever information the ED officials had asked from us regarding the source of the company’s money, we have provided them.

Mastermind hails from Kerala: According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the mastermind of the case Nishad (31) is a resident of Mallapuram district of Kerala. ED officials have claimed that actors Unni Mukundan and Nishad are related to each other, but it is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, Mallapuram and Kannur police had registered cases against mastermind Nishad and some other people in fraud cases, but later the matter was taken over by the ED.

Investors were tempted like this: According to the ED, Bengaluru-based Long Rich Technology, Long Rich Global and Long Rich Trading had initially told investors that they had an online education app. Then a lot of money was invested in the name of fake currency named ‘Morris Coin’, but when those who put money did not get profit, people filed cases. He also told the investors that big personalities are also involved in this work. However, Nishad later fled abroad after getting anticipatory bail in police cases from the Kerala High Court.