In the NWSL, Protests and Demands as League Returns to Field

In North Carolina, soccer players from both teams Sprinted to midfield To be a part of the silent protest against the abuse scandal that has rocked his league. In Portland, Ore., players from the home team walked into the field in shirts with the slogan “no more silenceAnd demanded – and received – the suspension of a key team executive.

And at Carli Lloyd’s homecoming game just outside of Philadelphia, the retired United States national team star set aside the celebration of her long career for a moment that, she said, was much bigger than herself.

“It’s something you can’t ignore,” said Lloyd as his Gotham FC team played the Washington Spirit in a scoreless draw in Chester, Pa.