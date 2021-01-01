In the Oval Test, Ind Beat Eng: Ind vs England: After playing 4 Test matches, Impact Player Pandya for Team India, Jadeja can also be a challenge.

Team India finally won the Oval Test against England. After the tea break on the fifth day of the match, it was just a formality for Umesh Yadav to come out with the edge of James Anderson’s bat. The victory of the Indian team had already been decided. Probably only when Shardul Thakur’s ball was scattered by England captain Joe Root.

Shardul’s bowling in England’s second innings had done wonders once before. Chasing a target of 367 for victory, when the English team’s openers completed their century partnership, the Indian supporters began to get upset. In the fifth day’s play, the first hour of play was coming to an end and the Indian bowlers could not make any impact on the flat pitch. Virat Kohli gave the ball to Shardul and he went on to run Rory Burns in the first over. Shardul’s wicket opened the door for India to win and Bumrah broke it.

But Shardul did not have the best performance in the match while bowling as an all-rounder in the team. He also suffocated the English team before batting. He scored half-centuries in both innings of the match. In the first innings, his batting prowess led the Indian team to a respectable score, while in the second innings, his century partnership with Shabha Pant exhausted the English bowlers. His half-century gave the English batsmen so many goals in the fourth innings that they were forced to consider saving rather than winning the match.

Decisive role in victory

Shardul has played only four Tests so far. While batting, he has scored three fifties in six innings and all three have been decisive in terms of the outcome of the match. He has taken a total of 14 wickets while bowling. His bowling has also played a crucial role in the team’s victory. He paved the way for Team India to win by four wickets in the Brisbane Test against Australia in early 2021. In Brisbane, as in the Oval Test, he performed miracles with the ball.

All-round contender

The Indian team currently has an army of fast bowlers, and if everyone is fit, Shardul is not guaranteed a place in the first XI. His batting is the biggest reason to include him in the squad for the current series against England. The team expects runs from him during difficult times in the lower order. So far, he has lived up to these expectations and has claimed a place in the team as an all-rounder.

Same fight with Pandya

Shardul’s performance may be good news for the Indian team management and selectors, but it is also a wake-up call for some other players. Especially for Hardik Pandya. Had Pandya been fully fit and in a position to bowl in the Test match, it would have been difficult for Shardul to get a place in the team, but now he can give him an equal fight for an all-rounder.

Who is next in the record

The records of both players are enough to explain the reason for their level of conflict. Pandya has so far taken 17 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 31.05 and 532 runs at an average of 31.29. Shardul is leading the bowling with 4 wickets at an average of 22.71 in 4 matches, he has also averaged 38 runs at bat, while Pandya is considered to be a much better batsman than him. In any case, there can be no better news for Indian cricket and its fans. Being Kapil Dev, Team India is looking for an all-rounder. From Manoj Prabhakar to Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny have submitted their claims from time to time, but have not been able to make progress beyond that. Now the team may have two options in the form of Shardul and Panda.

Jadeja also threatened

Not only Pandya, Shardul’s performance can also be a problem for Ravindra Jadeja. Especially on foreign pitches where the Indian team often brings four fast bowlers and one spinner. Despite the presence of R Ashwin, the reason for giving Jadeja a place in the team is his good batting. Jadeja has shown that he can handle the bottom order in difficult times. If Shardul’s performance is consistent, then he can play the role of Jadeja for the team in batting as well. If that happens, the team management will not be forced to keep a world-class bowler like Ashwin out.

Many heroes of victory

However, after winning the Oval Test, the Indian team came up with a number of reasons to celebrate. Rohit Sharma’s century, Jaspreet Bumrah’s reverse swinging yorker, Jadeja’s brilliant bowling and Umesh Yadav’s brilliant comeback – such images will long remain in the hearts of the team’s fans, but many years from now when they play the third innings. If I look at Shardul’s straight drive on Anderson’s ball, he remembers that the writing of Team India’s victory started from here.