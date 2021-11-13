In the police station, the woman was forced to take off her clothes and dance, action on the female officer

In Pakistan, a female prisoner was first forced to take off her clothes in the police station, then she was also made to dance in front of everyone. A woman police officer has been dismissed in this case.

In Pakistan, a female prisoner was forced to dance in the police station by the police. In this cruelty with the woman, instead of the male worker, only female policemen were involved. After the matter came to light, the accused woman police officer has been dismissed.

The incident is from the Balochistan province of Pakistan. A Pakistani female police officer has been dismissed from service in the country’s south-western Balochistan province after a woman was forcibly stripped naked and forced to dance, the Pakistan Police said. The police gave this information on Friday.

According to Times Now, the Police Inquiry Committee of Pakistan had found Inspector Shabana Irshad guilty of abusing his authority and committing inhuman acts with a jailed woman during police remand. Giving information about the case, Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Azhar Akram said- “Investigation found that the lady inspector had arrested a female accused Pari Gul in connection with the murder of a child from Jinnah Basti. After which he was brought to the police station for questioning. When the woman was in police remand, the lady inspector Shabana misbehaved with her. He not only made her naked, but also forced her to dance in front of others in jail”.

In this case, now the court has sent the victim woman to jail custody in the case of child murder. The police officer said that the woman inspector had nothing to say in her defence. After which he was forcibly removed from service and dismissed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Azhar Akram said that when only a woman inspector can do this to a woman prisoner and abuse her authority, it cannot be tolerated. That’s why we have ordered that even a woman prisoner can be interrogated only by a lady inspector in jail. So that they can be protected even in jail.